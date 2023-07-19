Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo BravoCon 2023 Will Be Live in Sin City Before We Know It! Here’s How to Get Tickets Bravo’s annual fan convention, BravoCon, is happening in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5. Here’s how to get a ticket before the event sells out! By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 19 2023, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Gist: BravoCon 2023 will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nev. from Nov. 3–5.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 21 on the official BravoCon website.

General Admission tickets cost $550, VIP tickets cost $1,200 (plus taxes and fees). BravoCon, a three-day event for fans of Bravo's reality TV shows, has been a massive success since 2019. This year, it will be held in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5 for the first time, and as Andy Cohen said in his April 2023 announcement — "What happens at BravoCon, stays at BravoCon."

While Andy’s sentiment is optimistic (and not entirely true, ask the Vanderpump Rules cast), BravoCon will surely be event fans, and stars will discuss it long after it ends. Here’s how to snag a BravoCon ticket so you don’t miss out on all the fun and, of course, all the tea!

How to get BravoCon 2023 tickets before the event on Nov. 3-5.

Bravo announced in July 2023 that BravoCon tickets would go on sale starting on Friday, July 21. The third installment of the annual convention will be held at the Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas Strip, much different from its location in various New York City venues.

According to Bravo’s release for BravoCon, fans can purchase tickets for the event on the official BravoCon website on Friday at 12 pm EST/ 9 am PST. The General Admission tickets for the three days are priced at $550, plus taxes and fees. Those vying for VIP tickets to the event can also purchase them on the BravoCon website for $1,200, plus taxes and fees.

An additional BravoCon perk for attendees is the opportunity to see Andy film his show, Watch What Happens Live, during BravoCon, since the Housewives boss will be shooting five episodes of the late-night show from Las Vegas. However, the perk has an individual price that guests must add to their general or VIP admission ticket.

Past BravoCons have historically sold out fast, and this year’s event will likely be no different. The lineup of veteran and new Bravo stars will make the tickets even more enticing.

