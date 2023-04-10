Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Source: Bravo/Getty Images New Orleans Is Reportedly Bravo's Next Stop in the 'Real Housewives' Franchise Bravo has multiple 'Real Housewives' shows in various locations. Is New Orleans next? Here's everything to know about the potential show. By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 10 2023, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Since the Housewives franchise exploded, viewers have wondered which city Andy Cohen will bring cameras to next. Andy hasn’t shared his desired shooting location, but sources noted that he has a decadent, popular vacation spot in mind. Andy, Bravo, and co. are reportedly scoping out New Orleans as the next Real Housewives show. Here’s everything we know about the potential Real Housewives of New Orleans cast!

The ‘Real Housewives of New Orleans’ cast could include notable women from the Big Easy.

In March 2023, a source reported to The Jasmine Brand that Bravo was on the hunt for its Real Housewives of New Orleans cast, with the network scoping out women who are already well known in the affluent city.

According to the outlet, Bravo’s first stop for recruitment has been to look at the NBA wives around the city. Those familiar with New Orleans’ culture know it is the home to the basketball team the New Orleans Pelicans.

Source: Getty Images Could Marlen P (pictured with husband Anthony Davis) be a Real Housewife of New Orelans?

Some of the Pelicans’ star players, like their forward Zion Williamson and power forward Anthony Davis, are in long-term relationships, meaning their ladies could be some potential Real Housewives castmates. Zion, for instance, is currently dating his high school sweetheart, Tiana White, while Anthony is married to his longtime love, Marlen P. We don’t know much about Tiana nor Marlen, but based on their photos with their partners, the ladies have the glamorous Housewives fashion down pact!

And before those reading this scoff at the idea of The Real Housewives of New Orleans leaning into the territory of another notable, basketball-themed franchise, New Orleans reportedly include other cast members who aren’t dating a basketball player.

The Jasmine Brand's sources said Bravo wants to cast “well-known socialites” from or still residing in New Orleans. Several outlets named makeup boss and New Orleans native Supa Cent and former Basketball Wives star Kristen Scott as their top choices for the cast.

Source: Peacock Porsha Williams, Alexia Echevarria, and Marysol Patton on 'RHUGT' Season 3's New Orleans episode

Bravo hasn’t confirmed any truth to rumors that ‘The Real Housewives of New Orleans’ is happening.

Despite The Jasmine Brand’s sources claiming that Bravo began casting for The Real Housewives of New Orleans, there hasn’t been too much talk about the possible new city on the network’s end. Bravo’s team has not confirmed nor denied any plans to expand the franchise further. The outlet also noted that no NBA wives or socialites have actually signed on to join the show.

Although Bravo hasn’t shared when or if we should expect to see The Real Housewives of New Orleans, the supposed series is already causing a stir on social media. Several Twitter followers felt Bravo should add New Orleans to its roster instead of other long-running Housewives shows like RHOC and the newer The Real Housewives of Dubai.

I don’t even watch #RHOC but just throw it in the 🗑️ and give us Real Housewives of New Orleans 🤭 https://t.co/i5Hbb3gLWd — Rafael (@IAmRafaelH) March 30, 2023