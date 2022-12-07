Anthony Davis Left a Lakers Game Early, Leading Many to Wonder What Happened

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that Anthony's symptoms worsened over the course of the day. “His temperature was 101 and some change,” Darvin explained (per NBA.com). “A-D wanted to try to play, but he felt too weak. He’s drained and dehydrated. That’s a huge loss, obviously, with the way he’s been playing lately.”

Darvin also said that Anthony is also unlikely to play in the Dec. 7 game in Toronto, but stressed that he has not tested positive COVID-19.