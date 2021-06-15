Lebron James May Have Changed His Jersey Number to 6 Because of 'Space Jam'

It's hard to disassociate famous sports stars from the numbers they made famous. We're talking legendary digits here, like Wayne Gretzky with 99, Babe Ruth's number 3, or the NBA's Austin Croshere's 44. Of course there's always Michael Jordan's 23, a number that LeBron James picked up when he was in the league and became a mega star and earned four NBA championships in the process. So why did he change his jersey number?

Why did LeBron James change his Jersey number?

The Athletic reports that LeBron had wanted to change his number some two summers ago right around the time Anthony Davis joined the Los Angeles Lakers. That was apparently delayed because Nike had already produced a bunch of Jerseys with LeBron's number 23 already on it, and to create a whole bunch of new uniforms would cost too much.

The second delay came at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which apparently delayed jersey production even further. So why is his number all of a sudden changing now? Well, the outlet goes on to report that the No. 6 jersey change just so happens to line up with the release of LeBron and Warner Bros.' Space Jam: A New Legacy film.

So why is LeBron rocking the number 6 in the movie? Is it a head nod to the fact that Michael Jordan earned six championship rings? Or maybe the Tune Squad retired MJ's number after he miraculously defeated the Monstars with the help of the lovable cartoon critters? In fact, it's neither of those reasons.

LeBron actually rocked a number 6 when he switched over to the Miami Heat in 2010, a decision at the time he received a lot of "Heat" for. This served a dual purpose according to Lakers beat writer Bill Oram: It was to respect Michael Jordan, whose number 23 was retired by the Heat, and to honor another NBA great — Julius Erving. It's worth mentioning as well that LeBron also wore the number 6 in the three Olympic games he participated in.

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021