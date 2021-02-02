LeBron Confronts Infamous "Courtside Karen" Moments Before Arena Ejects Her

Audience members heckle; that's what they do. Especially when they're passionate fans and the away team has the gall to come to their city's stadium and lay the smackdown on their franchise.

The Lakers beat the Hawks 107-99 in their visit to Atlanta, but two fans in particular weren't having it. In fact, it appeared they tried to get into LeBron's head during the game as the two got involved in an argument with the four-time NBA championship winner.