'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin Opens Up About Postpartum Anxiety in Raw Instagram Post

A star from The Real Housewives of Miami is getting real about life after giving birth to her second child. Nicole Martin, an anesthesiologist featured on the Florida iteration of the Bravo franchise, welcomed a daughter in March 2024.

In Sept., she opened up about the serious issue she's been "quietly navigating" away from the cameras: postpartum anxiety. Read on to find out what Nicole is sharing with her fans — and why her mental health is now a priority over filming RHOM.

'RHOM' star Nicole Martin has postpartum anxiety, which many people struggle with after giving birth.

The new mom of two and reality star bravely took to her Instagram about six months after welcoming her daughter, Genevieve. "Taking a moment to shine a light on something I’ve been quietly navigating in my personal life," Nicole began her lengthy post.

The doctor went on to share that she gave birth to Genevieve five weeks early, and the newborn ended up spending almost two weeks in the NICU. "After this pregnancy, I started to suffer from significant postpartum anxiety — something new that I did not experience with my previous pregnancy," she added.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, postpartum anxiety is marked by "excessive worrying that occurs after childbirth or adoption." "People with postpartum anxiety may feel consumed with worry and constantly nervous or panicked," the Clinic goes on to explain. Meanwhile, postpartum anxiety affects between 11 and 21 percent of people.

For Nicole, "It all started about a week after giving birth when I found myself having an overwhelming sense of worry and fear out of nowhere," she shares in the post. The RHOM alum goes on to share that she felt as if her mind was always on high alert as she worried about the health of her baby, herself, and her family.

Nicole is sharing her experience so that other sufferers know they aren't alone. "This is a part of my life that I am learning to navigate, and it’s been an emotional rollercoaster," she ultimately admits.

Nicole Martin is not returning to 'RHOM'.

Fans were shocked to learn that Nicole has decided not to return to The Real Housewives of Miami for Season 7. "Prioritizing my health and my family is something I need to do at this moment," the star announced at the end of her courageous Instagram post. According to Nicole, this choice is "a step towards healing and finding balance."

Commenters to Nicole's post were hugely positive, with her RHOM castmates joining in to offer their friend support. Kiki Barth said, "We love you. Praying for you my gorgeous friend. See you soon."

Larsa Pippen commented, "Sending you lots of love." And even Andy Cohen popped into the comments of Nicole's post to say, "We have been lucky to have you and will be again if (and hopefully when) you feel the time is right!"