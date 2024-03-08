Kiki Barth Shared Where She Stands With Her Parents After Her Father Kicked Her out at 15

The three-part Real Housewives of Miami reunion concluded on Thursday, March 7, 2024. As many of the cast predicted in February 2024, the explosive reunion revealed how each of the ladies feels about one another and how their relationship could either blossom or remain as-is—dysfunctional, at best.

Article continues below advertisement

At the reunion and elsewhere, Kiki has expressed even more heartbreaking details about her parents, as well as her estranged siblings. Here's what to know about the model's family tree.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Kiki Barth discussed her relationship with her parents at the 'RHOM' reunion.

Kiki proved at the reunion that there's still so much more to learn about her besides her sex drive and bathroom practices. During part three of the special, she provided more details about how her father allowed her stepmother to kick her out. Kiki shared during a Season 6 argument with Lisa Hochstein that she moved in with her father when she was a teenager after leaving Haiti for the U.S., who ultimately left her "out, with a backpack, in the rain."

Article continues below advertisement

Kiki said at the reunion that she and her parents were estranged after her dad left her mom in Haiti and, to this day, has never told her they were getting divorced. As Kiki's friends listened in horror, Guerdy chimed in and said her father's actions are "very common" in Haiti.

Article continues below advertisement

"He came here looking for another opportunity and left my mom with a baby," Kiki recalled. "A few days later, he came back with my stepmom. He never said they broke up and now he has a new wife." Kiki said her father's second marriage resulted in her being the "outside child" in her father's new household. Her modeling career eventually caused her to abruptly leave his house, as Kiki's stepmother told her father she had to go. She said her father didn't protest her leaving and told her stepmother to "kick her out."

Kiki eventually found shelter at an aunt's house two hours away, though she said she had to do "everything for my aunt" for her to stay there. Fortunately, her modeling career took off, and she was able to provide for herself, her kids, Shamar and Summer, and her mom. At the reunion, she shared that she brought her mom to the U.S. in 2012 and they've lived together ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

As for her dad, she said they're in a place where she can be in touch with him now for the first time since she was kicked out. However, she has no relationship with her stepmother and hasn't spoken to her in years.

Source: Bravo/NBCUniversal

Article continues below advertisement

Kiki Barth has 3 siblings and said only one of them has "started reaching out."

While Kiki isn't willing to rebuild a relationship with her stepmother, she does want to get to know the siblings she was unable to connect with in her childhood. At the reunion, she said she has multiple siblings on her father's side, though her stepmother kept them apart because Kiki was her mother's only child. Since leaving their house, Kiki said she's only recently connected with one of her three siblings.

"I have my little sister now who has been reaching out lately," she shared with the group. "So we're now just starting to [build a relationship] because their mom told them not to associate with me."

Article continues below advertisement

Before Kiki's update on her siblings at the reunion, she shared with Distractify how being estranged from them affects her. She said at the time that she didn't know any of their personality traits due to her stepmother keeping her away.

Article continues below advertisement

“It's so sad because I kind of like don't even have a good relationship with my siblings because she just didn't want me around them,” she said. “And to this day, I'm like, I don't really know what they're about, what their favorite color is, it's sad. But hey, things happen for a reason. What can I do?”