'RHOM's' Kiki Barth Reveals Where She and Lisa Hochstein Stand After Their Season 6 Feud (EXCLUSIVE) Kiki said she was "very aggravated" by Lisa's "ignorant" comments on 'RHOM' Season 6 and felt Lisa didn't care about her past. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 22 2024, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Kiki and Lisa’s fight stemmed from Lisa’s attitude toward money. Lisa’s comments hurt Kiki, who felt her longtime friend unapologetically doesn’t care about the model’s real life, which includes being a single mom to two kids. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kiki shared why her fallout with Lisa personally upset her and where she stands with her co-star today.

Kiki Barth said Lisa Hochstein’s comments on ‘RHOM’ during their feud were “ignorant.”

Source: Bravo

Lisa's insensitive remarks about the underprivileged homes they visited during a gondola ride in Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 led to a conflict with Kiki. Lisa threw food at the dogs in the backyards of the houses they passed, and when Kiki and others criticized her, she defended herself by saying that the food she gave was better than what the owners provided. Kiki, who grew up in poverty in Haiti, found Lisa's comment offensive.

Kiki reacted to Lisa’s comments by throwing a juice box at Lisa, causing a screaming match between them. After the chaotic gondola ride, the co-stars argued again, this time with Kiki telling Lisa she knew nothing about her and couldn’t even tell Kiki what her son’s name was.

Kiki told us that her and Lisa’s issues wouldn’t exist had Lisa asked Kiki about her upbringing. She said if Lisa had enough “sympathy” for her friend, she would’ve kept the remarks to herself. “I was just very aggravated,” Kiki admitted to Distractify. “Because why would you speak on something like that? And they [the cast] didn't even know that I went through this because nobody ever cared to ask me anything. Just because you're going through something and upset doesn't mean the other person is not going through hell, either. They just may not be vocal about it.”

Despite Kiki’s willingness to forgive Lisa by the end of the Mexico trip, she told us she still felt Lisa was “ignorant” for throwing food at the dogs, but she hoped she “learned something” from the backlash she received from Kiki and online. “With everyone talking about it, I'm really hoping that Lisa learned something from this,” Kiki said. “And next time she has something to say, she can just be a little bit more sensitive about it.”

Kiki said she thought Lisa Hochstein's boyfriend, Jody Glidden, was a “rebound” at first.

Source: Getty Images

In the Season 6 finale of RHOM, Kiki confirmed that she loves all of her castmates, even Lisa, no matter how many times they spar on the show. And, much like any loving friend, she isn’t afraid to share her opinion about Lisa’s relationship with her boyfriend, Jody Glidden.

Lisa and Jody have been dating since February 2023, amid her separation from plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, her husband of 12 years and the father of her two children. Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.” By mid-December 2022, paparazzi saw Lisa and Jody, a tech entrepreneur, spotted out and about until Lisa confirmed the relationship on Instagram.

During Season 6, fans watched Lisa embark on her relationship with Jody while navigating her and Lenny’s tumultuous divorce settlement proceedings. Many of Lisa’s co-stars, especially Kiki, grew tired of hearing Lisa discuss her divorce so frequently. And, regarding Jody, Kiki said she wasn’t sure if Lisa was serious about Jody or if he was a “rebound.” “In the beginning, I was [like] OK, maybe Jody is more like a booty call or a rebound,” Kiki told us. “ Because you were in marriage for so long, and then boom. It happened right away.”

Kiki believes Lisa should’ve “taken time” to “reflect” on her divorce before dating again.

Source: Bravo

While Kiki admits that Jody is a “nice guy” after seeing them together, she still believes Lisa and Jody’s relationship is moving a bit too fast. Lisa has said Jody stays with her and has voluntarily paid nearly half of the bills for her Miami Beach condo, splitting it with her ex Lenny, per Page Six. While the arrangement would be #goals for most, Kiki said she wishes Lisa hadn’t jumped into co-habitation before finalizing her divorce.

“Do I think it's too early? Yes,” Kiki told us of Lisa and Jody. “That's just my opinion. We're all entitled to have our own opinion. But if I were Lisa, I would have taken a little more time to focus on myself and reflect on what's happening.” “And that's why it became so chaotic because I feel like she didn't take that space and time to find herself again,” she added of Lisa’s divorce drama. “I feel like now, maybe she's OK with Jody. But in the beginning, I had questions. I was like, ‘Oh, wow, that was fast.’”