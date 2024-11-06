Dr. Nicole Martin Responds to Marysol Patton's Shade, Fuels 'RHOM' Feud

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2024, her former co-star Marysol Patton was asked about Nicole's exit and quickly threw shade at the anesthesiologist, adding fuel to their already fiery relationship. "You know what, nobody misses her," Marysol said on stage at an event, seemingly trying to be funny. "Her name hasn't come up once. It was like she was never there."

Source: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Nicole Martin quickly responded to Marysol Patton's diss on Instagram.

Never one to back down from a fight, Nicole promptly responded to the shade, with an Instagram video she captioned, "Real friends, not a friend of," alluding to the fact that Marysol is no longer a full-time cast member but rather a "friend of" the show.

The video goes on to show Nicole with her former co-stars Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraia, and Kiki Barth partying together at the Make a Wish gala in Miami. Her co-stars also responded in the comment section with Lisa writing, "So much fun last night great seeing you all!" and Adriana De Moura adding, "Missing you every day!"

Former RHOM star Ana Quincoces also responded to Marysol's diss. "Perennially intoxicated women, whose sole occupation is the relentless sycophancy toward morally bankrupt producers for a paltry sum of $1,000 per episode, represent the most pitiable degradation of the human condition," she wrote. "Their existence is not merely a tragic spectacle but a profound insult to the dignity of all women, reducing the very concept of womanhood to a hollow caricature devoid of agency, integrity, or worth." Ouch.

Nicole and Marysol have been feuding since Nicole joined 'RHOM' in 2021.

Since RHOM was rebooted in 2021, Marysol has always seemed to have an issue with Nicole, infamously telling Nicole that she trusted her the least at a dinner party in Season 4, and accusing Nicole of talking behind her castmates' backs and called Nicole "sneaky."

The feud continued in Season 5 when it was revealed that Marysol started the rumor that Nicole slept with every doctor at the hospital she worked at — an allegation that puts her career at risk. "I have been at the same institution since medical school,” she told The Messenger per Reality Tea in 2023. "So everybody has known me since 2001. We are talking well over 20 years. I feel like my reputation when it comes to my professionalism is very well-established. So those speculations fell on deaf ears."

She continued, "No one really gave it any credit. Maybe if I were to apply for a new job, some people might think twice about it, but because I’ve been in the same place for so long, everyone laughed it off and thought it was so ridiculous." Many RHOM fans believe Marysol's attacks are due to jealousy.

Source: Instagram Nicole with fiance Anthony Lopez and their kids Greyson and Genevieve.