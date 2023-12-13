Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Lisa Hochstein’s Net Worth Post-Divorce Could Affect Her Reported Spending Habits Lisa Hochstein, star of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' has an impressive net worth. However, that might change with a divorce and business endeavors. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 13 2023, Published 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami have watched Lisa Hochstein navigate many highs and lows since she joined the series in Season 2. In 2022, the activist and fashionista announced a significant shift in her life when her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, filed for divorce and accused her of trying to leave him penniless.

Since Lenny announced plans for the couple to divorce and become engaged to someone new, Lisa has also been trying to pick up the pieces. She has a new man, Jody Glidden, who raises her kids and has several business endeavors in the works. Despite her willingness to move on, Lisa’s life looks different now that she’s parting ways with Lenny’s millions. So, what is Lisa’s net worth? Here’s what to know.

Lisa Hochstein’s net worth could change after her divorce from Lenny Hochstein.

When Lisa first appeared on RHOM, she was a happy, fabulous doctor’s wife and mom. As of this writing, only half of that is the truth. While Lisa remains a dedicated mom to her and Lenny’s children, Logan and Elle, the Toronto, Canada native’s divorce has been public as she filmed RHOM Season 6.

Lisa shared on the show how exhausting the divorce proceedings have been, both emotionally and financially.

Source: Getty Images

Lisa’s net worth of $90 million shows the former Playmate is doing OK in the financial department. However, Celebrity Net Worth states that Lisa earned her income by marrying Lenny. And based on their court disputes, Lenny wants to make sure his ex doesn’t get half the money she had in their marriage. In June 2023, Page Six reported Lenny and Lisa’s divorce had only gotten uglier with time. The pair, who married in 2009, have been in court since Lisa discovered Lenny wanted a divorce in Season 5 of RHOM.

The surgeon and “boob god” has accused his ex of “bleeding him out” financially with her excessive spending. In court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Lenny accused Lisa of charging $10,000 to his Instacart account.

Lisa counteracted with a separate filing, claiming Lenny cut her off from grocery delivery apps like Instacart, Uber, and Uber Eats, which were “in violation” of a previous court order. She also said Lenny was often verbally abusive and “berated her” in front of their children.

Lisa Hochstein Reality star, Entrepreneur, Model Net worth: 90 Million Lisa Hochstein is the star of The Real Housewives of Miami. She is also the owner of Fly Parfum by Lisa Hochstein and Splitwell. Birthdate: July 24, 1982 Birth name: Lisa Marie McCallum Relationships: Separated, Dr. Lenny Hochstein (m. 2009), Dating, Jody Glidden (d. 2022) Kids: Logan (b. 2015), Elle (b. 2019)

Lisa is starting her empire with her perfume brand.

Lisa isn’t letting her tumultuous divorce from Lenny get under her skin. Since moving forward with the divorce, she shared on RHOM her plans to make her next chapter include her entrepreneurial skills. Lisa and her castmates travel to Palm Beach during the Bravo show's sixth season. While there, Lisa took Dr. Nicole Martin and Adriana de Moura to test her perfume, Fly Parfum by Lisa Hochstein. On the trip, Lisa began finding the “perfect” collection of scents to put into her brand.

“I want people to chase you down the street and say, ‘What are you wearing?’” Lisa said on RHOM. “That’s how you know you’re wearing a good scent.”

Lisa eventually launched her scent in 2023 with Aroma 360. The smell is on the pricey side, at $165. However, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Lisa.

In addition to making the world smell a little better, Lisa has another business venture inspired by her, you guessed it, divorce. In November 2023, Lisa announced her plans to launch Splitwell. According to Page Six, Lisa is “turning her pain into purpose” by helping other divorcees have an amicable divorce “without breaking the bank.”