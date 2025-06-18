Todd Nepola and His Daughter Sophia Are Total Dad and Daughter Goals Sophia has nothing but nice things to say about her dad. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 18 2025, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sophianepola

Alexia and Todd Nepola may be divorced, but they’re still relationship goals. Even after finalizing their split in March 2025, the Real Housewives of Miami stars continue to support and care for one another. And that’s not the only relationship Todd gets credit for.

According to his daughter, Sophia Nepola, he’s “the most supportive dad,” and based on how much they hype each other up on social media, they’re giving major dad and daughter goals. Here’s everything to know about their relationship and why Sophia considers herself such a lucky daughter.

All about 'RHOM's Todd Nepola and his relationship with daughter Sophia.

Todd Nepola from RHOM has two daughters, Gabby and Sophia, both from a previous relationship before Alexia. He’s incredibly close with both, but in a 2025 Father’s Day TikTok dedicated to her dad, Sophia opened up about all the things she loves about him and why she’s so appreciative.

She gave him a shoutout for being the best role model and called him “the most supportive dad, especially when it comes to TikTok.” As you might recall, Sophia started posting on TikTok before COVID-19 hit. While she initially received a lot of hate and little encouragement from those around her, Todd urged her to keep posting, and she did. Eventually, she launched her own jewelry business online, which is now thriving, according to Todd.

Through it all, she remained consistent with posting, thanks to Todd’s support. He’d often tell her to keep going because “haters are just jealous” and you can’t let them stop you from reaching your goals. When she finally landed her first brand deal, Todd was right there, cheering her on.

Sophia isn’t just grateful for Todd’s support with her online journey, she also deeply admires his work ethic. “I feel like it’s just so inspiring and always makes me want to do better for myself,” she said. She added that he’s always taught her not to give up when things get tough.

But that’s not all. Sophia also called Todd “one of the most generous and thoughtful people ever,” not just to her and Gabby, but to everyone around him. She credits her dad with teaching her the importance of giving back, something he models through sharing real estate advice online simply because he “genuinely wants to help.” And above all, she says Todd encourages her to live her life fully and is constantly teaching her how to be a better person.

Where does Todd Nepola’s daughter Sophia go to school?

Todd can’t just be credited for giving his daughter solid advice and showing up when she needs support; he’s also helping her get a foot in the real estate door. Sophia currently interns at Current Capital Real Estate Group, the firm Todd founded and owns, according to Sophia's LinkedIn. She started there in June 2021 and still works there today.