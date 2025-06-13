Lisa Hochstein’s Boyfriend Jody Glidden Raised Eyebrows After Mentioning “AC” on ‘RHOM' "If you ask me, 'AC' kind of seemed like he was referring to cocaine." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 13 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

For some reason, The Real Housewives of Miami has been known as one of the most underrated shows within the Bravo franchise. However, the ladies of South Beach made sure fans didn't sleep on them in Season 7. The RHOM Season 7 premiere aired on Bravo on Wednesday, June 11. The season opened with many of the ladies navigating relationship ups and downs, such as Alexia Nepola, whose husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce while the season was filmed.

The season also showed Lisa Hochstein continuing her new beginning with her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, after divorcing her ex, Lenny Hochstein. While fans are used to the SplitWell app CEO discussing her divorce, a scene from Lisa and Jody in RHOM Season 7 was far more surprising when fans realized they were accused of giving a new meaning to the term "AC." Here's the scoop.

'RHOM' fans believed Jody Glidden saying "AC" was code for cocaine in the Season 7 premiere.

In the premiere, Lisa and Jody hosted the cast and many of their non-reality TV star friends at their home for his old Hollywood birthday party. In a scene from the event, Jody tells his friend he needs some "AC" and a shot. The friend asks, "Where's the AC?" prompting him to say they're meeting in his and Lisa's bedroom. The camera shows Jody and his friend going into his bedroom, where he proceeds to close the door. The cameramen then panned back to the party.

After seeing the scene, many fans who watched the season premiere felt Jody's immediate need for AC was peculiar. Several users, including Bravo TikTok creator Riley Hamilten (@rileyhamilten), felt there was more going on than him feeling the Miami heat. "If you ask me, 'AC' kind of seemed like he was referring to cocaine," Riley said in a June 2025 post.

The TikToker continued to discuss some evidence that Jody could've been using "AC" as a code word for cocaine, including how he and his friend called the AC "amazing" and looked relieved after receiving a robust chunk of it. However, while fans felt he could've genuinely felt refreshed due to how hot he and his friend were while wearing costumes at a crowded event, Riley went with his original theory that cocaine was to blame, which many fans agreed with in the comments.

"It was snowing in that bedroom," one TikTok commenter joked. "That's why he's friends with Marcus Jordan, they both love AC," another quipped, mentioning Larsa Pippen's ex-boyfriend being arrested for cocaine possession. "There’s a reason why production left that in there… it was so random," another fan predicted.

Lisa Hochstein response to the "ridiculous rumors" about Jody Glidden shows she's proud to defend her man.

After fans debated whether her boyfriend was allegedly trying to play coy about his affinity for party favors, Lisa responded to the ruckus on her Instagram account. In a post shared with The Real Housewives Zone, she vehemently denied that Jody was indulging in cocaine during his party, despite what the "ridiculous rumors" about her boyfriend said.

"I can't believe I have to address such ridiculous rumors, but last night's RHOM episode was a gross misrepresentation of what actually happened and manipulated editing," Lisa wrote. "Jody and our non-cast friends were hanging out in our primary suite and lounge area which we use as a common space with friends and family. They were not crowded in some solitary bathroom.”

Lisa further explained: “Our friends did not want to be filmed, so they sought out privacy in our hangout spot. Any implication beyond that reality is completely false and upsetting. And for the record: AC = Air Conditioning – something essential in Miami!” Lisa's response in defense of Jody convinced some fans that he wasn't publicly disclosing his alleged cocaine use. However, many other fans felt it was a scheme that the Bravolebrity and her boo set up.

According to Reality Tea, Jody also responded to the allegations on Instagram. In a lengthy comment, he denied using cocaine, though he didn't think cocaine use in Miami would create such friction online. "Sigh… I live in Miami and I’m a grown man," Jody wrote. "If I were doing that, who cares? It’s probably a safe assumption for 50 percent of Miami.”