'RHOM's' Adriana de Moura and Julia Lemigova Had an Intense Fight While Filming Season 7 The 'Miami' BFFs have been off since Season 6. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2024, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

In 2024, several of Bravo's shows were either paused, canceled, or received a cast shakeup. Amid the changes, one of the network's often-forgotten shows, The Real Housewives of Miami, is still bringing plenty of heat — and drama — into the fold. Fans have waited for Season 6 of RHOM, which is set to premiere in 2025. The new season will answer the QTNAs we've had all season, including how handles her separation from her third husband, Todd Nepola. Distractify broke the news of the couple's split in April 2024.

Many cast members will face off and discuss issues they thought they left behind in Season 6. Sadly, the unresolved issue will affect one of the show's dynamic duos, Adriana de Moura and Julia Lemigova. So, what happened to our faves? Let's find out!

Source: Bravo

What happened between Adriana de Moura and Julia Lemigova on ‘RHOM’?

Since Julia joined RHOM in Season 4 during the show's 2020 return after a four-year hiatus, she and Adriana have been exceptionally close. The friends have supported each other's dreams, as fans recall Julia spelled her BFF's name wrong during one of her performances in Season 6. Unfortunately, Season 7 of RHOM shows they will have more serious issues than a name flub.

On Dec. 15, 2024, Bravo fan account Bravo and Cocktails reposted a heated exchange between Julia and Adriana. While Julia's face wasn't in the frame, she appeared to be who her friend yelled at during the event. "The mask is off,” Adriana stated. "I see you for who you are, toxic. And now I'm going to treat you how you treat me."

Adriana stormed away from the argument with a drink in her hand and one last glare at Julia. Julia appeared to be speechless as she watched her friend walk away.

Source: Bravo

Tension has been mounting between Adriana and Julia since 'RHOM' Season 6 and exploded at the finale party.

Adriana and Julia's became apparent in Season 6 of RHOM. During the "FYAH" singer's feud with Alexia, she felt Julia wasn't loyal to her and instead opted to play both sides by remaining friends with Alexia. However, they were seemingly in a good place when the season ended in March 2024. After seeing that their relationship is quite the opposite these days, several fans sounded off about the drama at the RHOM finale party in Bravo and Cocktails' comments.

"Adriana blowing up on the only person who truly is her friend! Ugh," one user scolded. "Adriana fighting with another friend; Groundbreaking," a second one joked. "Give Adriana back her mojito," a third fan applauded (shadily, of course). "She will do anything for this show. Literally anything. She has earned it."

Miracles in Miami! ✨ #RHOM’s Adriana de Moura reveals that she's reconciled with former foes foes Alexia and Marysol. pic.twitter.com/W4Ici8Kmaa — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) November 26, 2024