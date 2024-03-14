Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami The ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast Bring the Heat on Their Instagrams When the series first began in 2011, it wasn't even supposed to be a part of the Real Housewives universe. By Sheridan Singleton Mar. 14 2024, Published 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

When it comes to drama, the women on The Real Housewives of Miami certainly know how to bring it in spades. The Season 6 reunion was one to remember, with the fighting between the women going on even when they were not on stage with cameras rolling.

Article continues below advertisement

The tension was palpable, and there were an equal amount of weird moments and conflict. Interestingly enough, despite being one of the best Real Housewives franchises currently airing, many are missing out.

When the series first began in 2011, it was not even supposed to be a part of the Real Housewives universe. It was not until they began editing the first season that they made the decision to change the format, making the first season feel choppy and off. The series was canceled after three seasons but was revived in 2021 on Peacock.

Now that RHOM is better than ever, people are interested in their personal lives outside of Bravo. Here is a list of the current RHOM cast’s Instagrams.

Guerdy Abraira — @guerdydesign

With the most compelling story in the sixth season, Guerdy Abraira is a fan favorite thanks to her courage and overall personality. Guerdy is a world-renowned event planner who recently conquered a battle with breast cancer. She joined the series in the fourth season, and has been a housewife since.

Article continues below advertisement

Kiki Barth — @kikibarth

Joining the cast in the first season of the reboot, Kiki Barth joined the series as a friend of one of the housewives and has been on it ever since. The Haitian model is a proud mother of two, and in addition to being a model, she’s also a philanthropist.

Article continues below advertisement

Adriana de Moura — @realadrianademoura

A modern-day Renaissance woman, Adriana de Moura has done everything from art dealing to making her own music. She appeared as a housewife in the first three seasons of the show but came back only as a friend. Adriana is also a philanthropist and a proud mother of one adult son, Alex, who has not made any appearances on the reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexia Nepola — @alexiae_says

The Cuban Barbie, Alexia Nepola, owns her nickname. She has been on RHOM since the beginning, appearing as a friend in the third season before coming back as a full-fledged housewife in the reboot. Alexia has led an interesting life; she has married three times, and has two adult sons, both of whom are regular faces on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Marysol Patton — @marysolpatton

Another OG cast member, Marysol Patton, was a housewife for the first two seasons of the series before becoming a friend in the third season and has remained one since. Best friends with Alexia Nepola, Marysol owned and ran her own PR agency before retiring in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Larsa Pippen — @larsapippen

Arguably one of the more chaotic presences on the show, Larsa Pippen is a force to be reckoned with in her own way. When she first appeared in the series, she was still married to Scottie Pippen and focused on her family. She was on for only one season before coming back in the 2021 reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Hochstein — @lisahochstein

Like many of her fellow mojito holders, Lisa Hochstein is a model and philanthropist who is currently raising two kids. Lisa joined the series in the second season and has been a housewife ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Lemigova — @julialemigova

This former Russian beauty queen brings an interesting element to the series. Julia Lemigova joined the series in the fourth season, and is the first housewife in the series who joined the show with a same-sex partner. Julia is married to tennis pro and champion Martina Navratilova.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Martin — @drnicolemartin