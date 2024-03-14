The ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast Bring the Heat on Their Instagrams
When it comes to drama, the women on The Real Housewives of Miami certainly know how to bring it in spades. The Season 6 reunion was one to remember, with the fighting between the women going on even when they were not on stage with cameras rolling.
The tension was palpable, and there were an equal amount of weird moments and conflict. Interestingly enough, despite being one of the best Real Housewives franchises currently airing, many are missing out.
When the series first began in 2011, it was not even supposed to be a part of the Real Housewives universe. It was not until they began editing the first season that they made the decision to change the format, making the first season feel choppy and off. The series was canceled after three seasons but was revived in 2021 on Peacock.
Now that RHOM is better than ever, people are interested in their personal lives outside of Bravo. Here is a list of the current RHOM cast’s Instagrams.
Guerdy Abraira — @guerdydesign
With the most compelling story in the sixth season, Guerdy Abraira is a fan favorite thanks to her courage and overall personality. Guerdy is a world-renowned event planner who recently conquered a battle with breast cancer. She joined the series in the fourth season, and has been a housewife since.
Kiki Barth — @kikibarth
Joining the cast in the first season of the reboot, Kiki Barth joined the series as a friend of one of the housewives and has been on it ever since. The Haitian model is a proud mother of two, and in addition to being a model, she’s also a philanthropist.
Adriana de Moura — @realadrianademoura
A modern-day Renaissance woman, Adriana de Moura has done everything from art dealing to making her own music. She appeared as a housewife in the first three seasons of the show but came back only as a friend. Adriana is also a philanthropist and a proud mother of one adult son, Alex, who has not made any appearances on the reboot.
Alexia Nepola — @alexiae_says
The Cuban Barbie, Alexia Nepola, owns her nickname. She has been on RHOM since the beginning, appearing as a friend in the third season before coming back as a full-fledged housewife in the reboot. Alexia has led an interesting life; she has married three times, and has two adult sons, both of whom are regular faces on the show.
Marysol Patton — @marysolpatton
Another OG cast member, Marysol Patton, was a housewife for the first two seasons of the series before becoming a friend in the third season and has remained one since. Best friends with Alexia Nepola, Marysol owned and ran her own PR agency before retiring in 2016.
Larsa Pippen — @larsapippen
Arguably one of the more chaotic presences on the show, Larsa Pippen is a force to be reckoned with in her own way. When she first appeared in the series, she was still married to Scottie Pippen and focused on her family. She was on for only one season before coming back in the 2021 reboot.
Lisa Hochstein — @lisahochstein
Like many of her fellow mojito holders, Lisa Hochstein is a model and philanthropist who is currently raising two kids. Lisa joined the series in the second season and has been a housewife ever since.
Julia Lemigova — @julialemigova
This former Russian beauty queen brings an interesting element to the series. Julia Lemigova joined the series in the fourth season, and is the first housewife in the series who joined the show with a same-sex partner. Julia is married to tennis pro and champion Martina Navratilova.
Nicole Martin — @drnicolemartin
Unlike her RHOBH contemporary, Dr. Nicole Martin is a fully fledged anesthesiologist. She also joined the series in the fourth season, and in addition to her work, she has one child, Greyson, and is currently engaged to Anthony Lopez, a lawyer. The couple is expecting a baby, due in April 2024.