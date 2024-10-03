'RHOM' Rumors: Anthony Lopez's Ex, Stephanie Shojaee, Set to Join Season 7

As fans await Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami, a new wife tied to former star Dr. Nicole Martin will reportedly make her debut in the new season.

Nicole announced her exit from RHOM in September 2024. Sources say Stephanie Shojae could replace her, and that the two have more in common than a mojito.

Stephanie Shojaee is rumored to be joining 'RHOM' Season 7.

On Oct. 2, 2024, Bravo fan X (formerly Twitter) account Dorinda Deadly spilled the tea on an apparent RHOM casting development. The outlet wrote that "the streets" say Stephanie is joining the cast. She may have been brought on as a friend or full-time housewife. We won't know until the show returns, though Bravo has yet to share its release date.

Stephanie is the president of SHOMA Group Real Estate, a real estate development company in Doral, Fla., and her husband, Masoud Shojaee, is its CEO. According to her Instagram, she's also a dog mom who often flaunts her Birkin-sized dog, Pebbles, on her social media accounts. While Stephanie has many qualities we've seen from Miami cast members in past seasons, some fans are convinced that her presence on the show has more to do with her connection to Nicole's fiancé, Anthony Lopez.

The streets are saying that Stephanie Shojaee (Anthony’s ex) is joining #RHOM Season 7 👀🦩 pic.twitter.com/8Rw4Tr4Q1g — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) October 2, 2024

Stephanie Shojaee apparently dated Nicole's fiancé, Anthony Lopez.

In addition to Dorinda Deadly's announcement Stephanie would be joining RHOM, the account reported that the newbie is also "Anthony's ex." When a fan underneath the post asked, "Who's Anthony," they replied, "Nicole's fiancé." Nicole and Anthony got engaged on the show and are still together. Several fans who noticed the comment about the reported casting change slammed Bravo for being "messy" for bringing Stephanie on after Nicole's RHOM departure.

