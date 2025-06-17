'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Talks Keeping Jeff Coby Relationship Private (EXCLUSIVE) "He’s super supportive and grounded, and I’d love to have him appear on the show at some point." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 17 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Some of the best creations come from breakups, and for The Real Housewives of Miami star and fashion and wellness entrepreneur Larsa Pippen, being single for nearly a year allowed her to co-create a solution-based dating app. Larsa transitioned into the tech world as the co-founder of Date.com, an online dating app that centers on women’s voices.

While she ended up creating what was missing, Larsa wasn’t on the dating market for long, thanks to her boyfriend, former basketball player Jeff Coby. The reality vet exclusively shared with Distractify how she’s nurturing this relationship differently than before.

Larsa Pippen says giving her and Jeff Coby’s relationship “space to grow” helped it flourish.

Larsa told us that having her dating life on display for most of her career made her more protective of what she and Jeff Coby were building.

“Compared to my past relationships, I’ve tried to keep my relationship with Jeff more private,” Larsa said. “I used to share so much online, but this time around, I don’t really post about our everyday experiences. I have learned through this relationship that when you intentionally keep your relationship private, you give it the space to grow without the noise or opinions from the world.”

Source: Mega

According to People, Larsa and Jeff started dating in early 2025 and have been smitten with each other ever since. In April 2025, they made their first red carpet appearance together for The Accountant 2. Soon after, Jeff hinted that they had already picked out a wedding date. And while Larsa didn’t confirm when fans should expect another lavish Bravo wedding, she said that she and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s children — Sophia, Scotty Jr., Justin, and Preston — are fully supportive of her remarrying.

“I think my kids would be happy for me,” she said of potentially marrying Jeff. “We’re very close, and they’ve always supported me no matter what. At the end of the day, they just want me to be happy—and when they see that I’m in a good place emotionally, they’re good too.”

Larsa built a “strong foundation” with Jeff while navigating her and Marcus Jordan’s breakup.

Larsa’s new season in her life is bittersweet, to say the least. While she’s starting over in her personal life, she was forced to relive her past relationship with Marcus Jordan via Season 7 of RHOM. The season, which debuted on June 11, 2025, followed Larsa as she navigated her and the entrepreneur’s spring 2024 breakup after over a year of on-and-off dating.

In February 2025, Marcus was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of ketamine. Amid her ex’s legal troubles, Larsa said she’s focused on her life and her inner circle. “No, I haven't spoken to him since his arrest,” Larsa said. “This season was emotional for me; breakups are never easy. So overall it was hard to rewatch it and relive the breakup on TV.”

Source: Mega

While Larsa wasn’t thrilled to see her breakup on RHOM, the dark moments she endured allowed her to find Jeff. She said that, although their relationship is still new, fans could see him in future Miami episodes.