Does Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Jordan Have Any Kids? Here's What We Know Michael Jordan has one grandchild; does he come from second son, Marcus Jordan? By Ivy Griffith Updated Feb. 5 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @heirmj523

It's that time of life for children of the '80s and '90s when the stars who were young and in their prime in the 1990s and early 2000s have kids entering adulthood, continuing the cycle of life. When once stars dominated headlines for their up-and-coming careers, now their children are taking the forefront. Michael Jordan, for example, has five children, three of whom are adults who now have their own careers and differing degrees of fame.

Including his second son, Marcus Jordan. Marcus is in his mid-thirties and although he briefly followed in his famous father's footsteps by pursuing basketball in college, his talent lies more in the arena of business acumen. Here's what we know about the second son in the second famous generation of Jordans, including whether he has kids along with other interesting info you might want to know.

Does Michael Jordan's second son, Marcus Jordan, have any kids?

Marcus celebrated his 34th birthday on Dec. 24, 2024. His father, of course, is the basketball legend and business guru, Michael Jordan. Michael had five kids: in order of oldest to youngest, Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria, and Ysabel.

Between those five children, Michael has one grandchild; twins Victoria and Ysabel are still children themselves.

But Marcus is not the father of Michael's only grandchild, as he does not have any children. The only third-generation Jordan, so far, comes from Jasmine, who welcomed her son Rakeem Michael with her husband Rakeem Christmas in 2019.

Here's a little more information you should know about the second-eldest Jordan kid.

Marcus hasn't said whether he plans to have children, but since he's not currently in a relationship, that we know of, that might put a little hitch in the giddy-up. Marcus was linked with Larsa Pippen for two years, but the two called it quits in March 2024.

Although he hasn't risen to the same level of fame that his father Michael enjoys, Marcus has his own successful business, called Trophy Room Apparel. The fashion brand often collaborates with big names in fashion and sports, including his father, to create unique products for the fashion-forward and discerning customer.

Unfortunately for Marcus, he has dealt with the same pressures that so many child stars and children of celebrities face. In February of 2025, Marcus was arrested in Florida on a misdemeanor drug charge. Authorities found Marcus's Lamborghini stuck on train tracks just minutes before a commuter train was scheduled to roll through.

AP News reports that Marcus was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of possession of cocaine, along with resisting an officer without violence. The incident that led to his arrest started when he fled from a traffic stop in a nearby county. Police suspected he had been drinking alcohol, and noted his slurred speech. The charges are serious, placing other people at risk with his alleged behavior.