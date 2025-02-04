Who Is Marcus Jordan Dating? A Look at Michael Jordan’s Son’s Love Life Now Marcus was famously dating 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Larsa Pippen for two years. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 4 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@heirmj5243

Many celebrity kids struggle to get out of their famous parents' shadows, but Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has certainly done his part to remind everyone he's not his father. The former athlete traded in his basketball career for the entrepreneur life with his brand, The Trophy Room. However, he soon shared that he was also a public figure in his own right.

Article continues below advertisement

Marcus has been in the spotlight for his personal life, which includes a February 2025 arrest for cocaine possession and resisting arrest. Before his legal woes, fans paid more attention to The Traitors alum's dating life, which has evolved over the years. So, is Marcus dating anyone now? Here's everything to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Marcus Jordan dating?

Marcus managed to keep a relatively low profile throughout his dad's fame. However, his love life became tabloid fodder in 2023 and has continued puzzling onlookers. While Marcus appears to be single now, he began dating Larsa Pippen in 2022 and seemed to be made for each other. Unfortunately, the pair ran into a few snafus, including their 16-year age difference and the fact that Larsa was married to Marcus's dad's NBA rival, Scottie Pippen.

Nonetheless, they seemingly made their relationship work and appeared on Larsa's show, The Real Housewives of Miami, and Traitors together. But sadly, after several breakups and makeups, the pair called it quits for good in March 2024. Since then, Marcus has been romantically linked to a few eligible bachelorettes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In August 2024, he was spotted with model Ashley Stevenson. The two sparked dating rumors when Marcus posted several photos of them frolicking on a yacht in the south of France. In one photo, Ashley is seen sitting on top of him and hugging him on the boat.

Article continues below advertisement

The outing caused social media commenters to ask questions about the relationship and point out that Marcus may have a "type" he's looking for, since Ashley and Larsa look awfully similar. However, soon after the outing, the model confirmed she isn't his new main squeeze. The admission came after Marcus was seen snorting a substance by the pool with Ashley and their friends. "I'm single," she shared in a since-deleted Instagram Story. "Marcus and I are NOT dating and haven’t been."

Marcus Jordan's new girlfriend Ashley Stevenson revealed: Meet the model who bears a striking resemblance to star's ex #RHOM Star Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/euwMEZ5Zrp — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) August 8, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Marcus was rumored to be dating Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, in December 2024.

Marcus was also spotted with model Nicole Murphy. Nicole is Eddie Murphy's ex-wife and the father of five of the comedian's children. She and Marcus sparked dating rumors when they both attended DJ Khaled’s second annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic in Miami in December 2024, per Vibe.