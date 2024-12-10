Nicole Murphy Has Been Linked to Marcus Jordan, but Here's Her Full Relationship History Nicole Murphy has been rumored to be both the victim and perpetrator of cheating in marriages. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 10 2024, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Ben Sweet via Unsplash

Model Nicole Murphy is perhaps best known for one of her most famous exes: Eddie Murphy. But Eddie isn't the only man who has stolen her heart throughout the years. In December 2024, she made headlines for hooking up with a much younger man who happens to be the famous son of an even more famous father.

They aren't the only famous men who have been entranced by Nicole's beauty. Here's what we know about Nicole Murphy's relationship history and the men she has been linked with officially.

Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy in 1997

Nicole Murphy's relationship history contains alleged cheating and scandals.

Some call Nicole's relationship history "messy." She has, in the past, hooked up with men who were married when she dated them. She has also been accused of being a cheater herself, which makes her already-eyebrow-raising relationship history even juicier. But in order to understand, you have to back things up to the late 1980's. In 1988, Nicole met comedian and Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy at the annual NAACP Image Awards. They married five years later, in 1993, in New York City's Plaza Hotel.

Together, they had five children: Bria, Miles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella Murphy. 12 years later, in 2005, they split and divorced in 2006. It didn't take long for Nicole to recover, and in early 2007 she was romantically linked with former New York Giants' star NFL player turned TV host Michael Strahan. He proposed in 2009, and they seemed to be doing well.

However, their storybook romance was just about to come to a screeching halt. TMZ reported in 2014 that Nicole had discovered Michael being unfaithful. She seemed to forgive him, but soon it was rumored that she was sleeping with the husband of her best friend, LisaRaye McCoy. They stayed together for awhile, but it was rumored that Nicole later slept with a record producer. Michael and Nicole officially called it quits later in 2014.

From heartache to hope, 2024 started with a low and ended on a high note for Nicole's heart.

Nicole was then photographed by paparazzi linking lips with Antoine Fuqua, husband of Lela Rochon. She later apologized, stating (via DISH), "Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired.” She said it was not her "intention to be in this situation." She added that because she had been married to Eddie and then engaged to Michael, she “would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Unfortunately for Nicole, her rumored reputation for targeting married men would follow her from then on. In the early 2020s, Nicole was then linked to Warren Braithwaite. Although it's unknown when the pair started dating, Nicole made her feelings for Warren plain after he passed from cancer in early 2024. In a since-deleted Instagram story (via People), Nicole grieved Warren by calling him her "heart" and her "everything."

Then in December 2024, Nicole was linked to someone new: Marcus Jordan. Marcus is the son of famed basketball superstar, Michael Jordan. At the time they were spotted out and about together in Miami, Nicole was 56 and Marcus just 33.