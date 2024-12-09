Home > Entertainment > Music > Jay-Z Jay-Z and Beyoncé Have Weathered Many Storms — Inside Their Relationship Timeline The power couple met for the first time when the Destiny's Child bandmate was a teenager. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 9 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rappers Jay-Z and Beyoncé (real Beyhive knows the Grammy-winning singer is known to drop a bar or two) are some of the most renowned, referenced, and buzzed-about power couples in the entertainment industry. After gaining fame individually in the '90s, they joined forces and became better together than they did separately. However, like any relationship, conflicts have affected the couple over the years.

In December 2024, Jay-Z responded to a civil suit that claimed he helped sexually assault a woman in 2000 when she was 13. The statement shared how the "heinous" allegations affected Beyoncé and the family they've built over the last two decades. While Jay-Z responded, the civil suit came after fans questioned their significant age gap. Here's what to know about Jay-Z and Beyonce's relationship timeline!

1999 - 2000 — Beyoncé and Jay-Z met when she was 18 and he was 31.

Source: MEGA

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's relationship began when they crossed paths in 1999. The "Plastic on the Sofa" songstress said in an interview that she was 18 when they met and he was 31. Their age gap has been a question surrounding their relationship over the years, but according to Bey, she was a legal adult when they connected.

2000-2001 — They officially started dating after a long friendship.

After their initial meeting, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were friends for over a year before deciding to make things official. In a rare discussion about their romance, Bey told Oprah Winfrey that talking on the phone was how they knew they would be in each other's lives forever.

"We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates," Beyoncé said. "We were on the phone for a year and a half, and that foundation is so important for a relationship. Just to have someone who you just like is so important, and someone [who] is honest."

2002- 2003 — Beyoncé and Jay-Z confirmed their relationship through music

Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent the early 2000s attempting to hide their relationship from the masses. The keyword here is "attempting." In 2002, she was featured on the rapper's 2002 song, "'03 Bonnie & Clyde." The song seemingly confirmed their relationship, with Jay-Z rapping lyrics, "all I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend," to which Bey responds, "Down to ride till the very end, is me and my boyfriend, me and my boyfriend."

In 2003, Beyoncé released her first solo single, "Crazy In Love," which included a feature with Jay-Z. The back-to-back tracks all but confirmed they were an item.

2008 — They got married in a private ceremony

After hiding their relationship in plain sight for eight years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z officially became The Carters on April 4, 2008. The lavish ceremony was an extremely private event held at his Manhattan penthouse. Jay-Z and Bey tried to keep the wedding under wraps, but the plans didn't work. Eventually, paparazzi got word that they were married when they traveled to Scarsdale, New York, to pick up their marriage license in hopes of flying under the radar. Still, they went on with the lavish ceremony.

2012 — Beyoncé gives birth to their first child, Blue Ivy Carter

Most of us remember where we were when Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with her and Jay-Z's first child in the most Beyoncé way possible. During her 2011 MTV Video Music Awards performance, she ended her song, "Love on Top" by sharing her baby bump with the world. Several months later, on Jan. 7, 2012, the icon (and my birthday twin) Blue Ivy Carter was born.

2014 — Rumors swirl that Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé

After multiple years together, profitable music and business ventures, and the birth of their first child, nothing seemed to stop Beyoncé and Jay-Z. However, in May 2014, the couple faced rumors that Jay-Z cheated on Beyoncé . The rumors were further escalated after Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, attacked the rapper at the Met Gala. Video footage from the event soon circulated on social media and remains historic.

2016-2017 — They shared through their music that infidelity affected their relationship

Beyoncé and Jay-Z stayed together after his incident with Solange. The couple used their music careers to discuss the infidelity rumors through their 2016 and 2017 albums. In 2016, Beyoncé released Lemonade, describing Jay-Z as unfaithful in songs like "Hold Up" and "Sorry." "Sorry" specifically put the internet into a frenzy after she called out a woman named "Becky With the Good Hair." After the album was released, he followed up with his 2017 album, 4:44, where he admitted to being unfaithful and asked his wife for forgiveness.

"I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us," he raps on the album. "And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would prolly die with all the shame."

2017 — The couple welcome twins Sir and Rumi Carter

After creatively letting us into their business, Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced they were becoming parents for a second time. Beyoncé announced the happy news via Instagram. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote in February 2017. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Several months after their announcement, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, Sir and Rumi, were born on June 13, 2017.

2024 — Jay-Z briefly mentions how his rape allegations have affected Beyoncé and their children

During their 24-year history, Beyoncé and Jay-Z weathered many storms together. In December 2024, they faced another pitfall after he was accused of helping assault a 13-year-old girl in 2000. On Dec. 8, Jay responded to the civil suit the alleged victim filed against him and denied taking part in the crime. He also said in his statement that the allegations have affected his family and his children's innocence.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," Jay-Z wrote in part of the statement. "I [mourn] yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

