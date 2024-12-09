Home > Entertainment > Music > Jay-Z Jay-Z's Alleged Victim's Lawyer, Tony Buzbee, Says His Client "Never Demanded a Penny" The "99 Problems" rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 9 2024, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: X/@tonybuzbee2/MEGA

After releasing a statement regarding rape allegations made in a civil case against him, the lawyer Jay-Z called out in his statement is speaking out.

Jay-Z accused the lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of blackmail and is using the civil complaint to obtain the rapper's money. Here's what Buzbee has said in his response.

Jay-Z's alleged victim's lawyer claims the rapper has tried to "bully and harass" him amid his civil suit.

On Dec. 9, the day after Jay-Z's statement regarding Buzbee, the lawyer released a report with new allegations against him. He wrote via his X (formerly Twitter) account that the rapper tried to sue him and his firm anonymously and claims the victim in his civil suit "never demanded a penny from him." In Jay-Z's statement, he accused Buzbee and the alleged victim of blackmail since the case was a civil suit and not a criminal one.

"Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm," the lawyer wrote. "He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation."

Buzbee claimed Jay-Z sued him after his client sought mediation. He also stated that Jay-Z tried to "bully and harass me and this plaintiff" in an effort to silence them, though he has said Jay-Z's actions have only "emboldened" his client. Buzbee added that the allegations against Jay-Z — which claim that Jay-Z took part in sexually assaulting the victim when she was 13 — will come to light as the case continues.