Jay-Z's Alleged Victim's Lawyer, Tony Buzbee, Says His Client "Never Demanded a Penny"
The "99 Problems" rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000.
After releasing a statement regarding rape allegations made in a civil case against him, the lawyer Jay-Z called out in his statement is speaking out.
Jay-Z accused the lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of blackmail and is using the civil complaint to obtain the rapper's money. Here's what Buzbee has said in his response.
Jay-Z's alleged victim's lawyer claims the rapper has tried to "bully and harass" him amid his civil suit.
On Dec. 9, the day after Jay-Z's statement regarding Buzbee, the lawyer released a report with new allegations against him. He wrote via his X (formerly Twitter) account that the rapper tried to sue him and his firm anonymously and claims the victim in his civil suit "never demanded a penny from him." In Jay-Z's statement, he accused Buzbee and the alleged victim of blackmail since the case was a civil suit and not a criminal one.
"Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm," the lawyer wrote. "He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation."
Buzbee claimed Jay-Z sued him after his client sought mediation. He also stated that Jay-Z tried to "bully and harass me and this plaintiff" in an effort to silence them, though he has said Jay-Z's actions have only "emboldened" his client. Buzbee added that the allegations against Jay-Z — which claim that Jay-Z took part in sexually assaulting the victim when she was 13 — will come to light as the case continues.
"As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media," Buzbee ended his statement.
Jay-Z said in his statement that the allegations have affected his family, which includes Beyoncé and their three children.