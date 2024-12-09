Home > Entertainment > Music > Jay-Z Jay-Z Calls Allegations Against Him a "Blackmail Attempt" in a Statement From Roc Nation "You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all "celebrities" are the same." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 9 2024, 7:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although the sex trafficking case involving Sean "Diddy" Combs is ongoing, there are new developments with the celebrities allegedly involved in the "Diddy parties" from years before Combs was arrested in 2024. Now, Jay-Z faces allegations in a civil suit and he shared a statement about those allegations in an X (formerly Twitter) post from Roc Nation, his entertainment company.

In the statement, Jay-Z denied having any part in assaulting an underage teenager in 2000. He also called out lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is part of the civil suit involving the accusations against Jay-Z. Until now, celebrities have remained unnamed in an official and legal capacity in connection to Combs regarding his own charges and allegations. Now, Jay-Z's name has been added to a civil suit.

Jay-Z shared a statement about the allegations against him.

On Dec. 8, Roc Nation shared Jay-Z's statement about the allegations against him. Which are, at this time, merely allegations, as Jay-Z has not been charged with any crimes in relation to the claims made against him. In the statement, Jay-Z said that his is being "blackmailed" because the complaint is a civil one and not a criminal case, which Jay-Z points out should be the case if such a "heinous" crime took place against a minor.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a "lawyer" named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," Jay-Z shared in his statement. "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?"

He added that "these alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case." He also claimed that Buzbee has a history of "these types of theatrics" in regards to legal cases. Jay-Z also said in his statement about the allegations that his "heartbreak" is for his family.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he wrote. "I [mourn] yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

Jay-Z was named in a civil lawsuit.