Jay-Z Before Beyonce, Jay-Z Was Apparently Very Interested in Dating Aaliyah The two never dated, in spite of Jay-Z's apparent desire to.

It's hard to imagine the man who is married to Beyoncé being interested in any other woman, but there was a time before Jay-Z was married to Queen B. Apparently, Jay-Z was once quite interested in starting a relationship with pop star Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash when she was just 22 years old at the height of her career.

Following the news that Jay-Z was interested in a relationship with Aaliyah, many wanted to know whether the two ever actually dated. Here's what we know.

Did Aaliyah date Jay-Z?

Damon Dash, who himself had his own relationship with the young pop star, explained that no one was pursuing Aaliyah as aggressively as Jay-Z was. "I did not know Jay was trying to holler at her, but then it just happened like that. He was trying, I was trying. Everybody was trying — he was going hard," Damon said during a 2009 interview with Page Six. Although that was Damon's version of events, there are apparently some other perspectives on what happened.

"Dame went behind [Jay-Z’s] back and hollered at [Aaliyah]," producer Choke No Joke claimed. So it's unclear whether Aaliyah and Jay-Z ever sort of dated, but Damon said that Aaliyah was willing to consider a relationship with basically anyone. "It was just a situation where Aaliyah was the type of girl that would give you a shot," he said. "She didn’t care what people thought or whatever. So, she’ll date you and be your friend."

"You might end up in the friend zone. A lot of times, that’s what happened. You weren’t just going to hit that," he added. That appears to be exactly what happened to Jay-Z, who was, notably, nine years older than Aaliyah at the time when he was trying to court her. While Damon has been talking about Jay-Z and Aaliyah's potential affair, Jay-Z and Damon, who used to be business partners, aren't talking much at all.

Aaliyah and Jay Z never dated.

Aaliyah was 21 when attending parties with her friends Natane, Damon, Diddy and Jay Z.

Aaliyah was not in a “bed” with her friends but a pile of pillows.

Aaliyah was not a “pass around”

Damon and Jay-Z have drifted apart over the years.

After collaborating with each other through the early part of Jay-Z's career, they ended their collaboration in 2003. While Damon maintained that the two were still friends, he did sue Jay-Z in 2021 over the streaming rights to his 1996 album "Reasonable Doubts." In 2023, Damon said that he thought there was still a chance that the two of them could reconcile with one another.

"I always said as a man that we could always talk it up," Damon said. "Men should always be able to talk things up, but I’m really happy with my life right now. I know the world would love to see it and I’m down for it." Jay-Z has not commented on the end of their relationship.