Fox News Host Martha MacCallum Is Happily Married to Husband Daniel John Gregory

Martha MacCallum is a superstar news anchor, a wife, and proud mother of three!

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum has built an illustrious career in journalism while maintaining a strong marriage. A New Jersey native, she graduated from St. Lawrence University with a degree in political science and worked in the corporate relations sector at Dow Jones & Company.

Her career took off when she joined CNBC, where she co-anchored Morning Call and contributed to the network's success as a reporter for CNBC World. During this time, Martha also created and hosted Inside the Business, a series focused on corporate leaders and economic trends. In 2004, she joined Fox News Channel, quickly becoming a standout figure.

Martha currently anchors The Story with Martha MacCallum, a show that combines in-depth reporting with engaging discussions on current events. Throughout her career, Martha has received multiple awards and accolades, including recognition from the Gracie Awards for her excellence in reporting. Despite her demanding career, the news anchor prioritizes her family life.

Marth MacCallum is married and has three kids.

Martha MacCallum has been married to Daniel John Gregory since 1992. Together, they have three children and have seemingly navigated the challenges of a high-profile career and family responsibilities. According to Yahoo News, the pair met after being introduced at a mutual friend’s wedding. Daniel is also from New Jersey, but he works in the corporate sector.

Daniel serves as the Vice President of Gregory Packaging Incorporated, a family-run business that has been thriving for over three generations. Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, the company is best known for producing Suncup juice, a popular product in schools, healthcare facilities, and other institutions across the country.

Source: Instagram Martha and Daniel with two of their kids.

Together, Martha and Daniel have raised three children — Elizabeth, Harry, and Edward. And while Martha keeps her personal life relatively private, she occasionally shares glimpses of her family on social media. Elizabeth, the eldest, graduated from Villanova University and shares her mother’s passion for politics. She has also appeared on Fox News.

Martha MacCallum has mastered balancing her career and personal life.

Martha MacCallum leads a busy life, balancing her demanding career with her roles as a mother and wife. Despite her packed schedule, she has found effective ways to maintain balance. In an interview with Women’s World, the veteran news anchor shared her methods for decompressing and staying grounded, offering insights into how she navigates the challenges of work and family life.

“I like getting outside and running or walking, or skiing in the winter — anything that gets me close to nature, so I can feel the sun and get some perspective on life,” Martha told the publication. Adding, “I try to make sure that I’m exercising in some shape or form every single day for at least an hour, and stretching is really important to me.”

