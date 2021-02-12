Nikki Haley Is a Wildcard Member of Trump's Inner Circle

Since former President Donald Trump first took office, Nikki Haley has been a constant discussion topic surrounding the controversial commander-in-chief due to her fervent support of him and his policies. Despite clap back, the former South Carolina governor stood firm in her support for Trump, even during the Jan. 6 Capitol protests of which he is currently on trial for his participation in inciting.

With that being said, who exactly is Nikki? Furthermore, what has she accomplished in her political career, and have her family and culture played a substantial role in achieving the political successes she has? Here's an analysis of all that is currently known about her life and times.

Nikki Haley's family and culture have defined her political career.

Nikki has been making waves in federal government virtually since beginning her pursuit of a political career. She was elected as the first female governor of South Carolina, the youngest governor in the country, and also the nation's second governor of Indian descent. Beyond that, she was the first female Asian-American governor and became the first Indian-American in a presidential cabinet when she served under Trump from 2017 to 2018.

In September 1996, then-Nikki Randhawa married Michael Haley in both Sikh and Methodist ceremonies to honor both of their respective faiths. Only a year later, Haley opted to convert to Christianity, and a year after that, welcomed her first daughter, Rena. In 2001, the pair had their second child, a son named Nalin.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki's cultural background, bolstered by the mutual respect her family brought about for it, has been a talking point of her political ambitions for quite some time, and has clearly proven successful for the Republican elected official.

Source: Getty Images