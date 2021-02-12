Nikki Haley Is a Wildcard Member of Trump's Inner Circle

Nikki Haley Is a Wildcard Member of Trump's Inner CircleBy Chris Barilla
Since former President Donald Trump first took office, Nikki Haley has been a constant discussion topic surrounding the controversial commander-in-chief due to her fervent support of him and his policies. Despite clap back, the former South Carolina governor stood firm in her support for Trump, even during the Jan. 6 Capitol protests of which he is currently on trial for his participation in inciting.
With that being said, who exactly is Nikki? Furthermore, what has she accomplished in her political career, and have her family and culture played a substantial role in achieving the political successes she has? Here's an analysis of all that is currently known about her life and times.
Nikki Haley's family and culture have defined her political career.
Nikki has been making waves in federal government virtually since beginning her pursuit of a political career. She was elected as the first female governor of South Carolina, the youngest governor in the country, and also the nation's second governor of Indian descent. Beyond that, she was the first female Asian-American governor and became the first Indian-American in a presidential cabinet when she served under Trump from 2017 to 2018.
In September 1996, then-Nikki Randhawa married Michael Haley in both Sikh and Methodist ceremonies to honor both of their respective faiths. Only a year later, Haley opted to convert to Christianity, and a year after that, welcomed her first daughter, Rena. In 2001, the pair had their second child, a son named Nalin.
Nikki's cultural background, bolstered by the mutual respect her family brought about for it, has been a talking point of her political ambitions for quite some time, and has clearly proven successful for the Republican elected official.
Nikki Haley's net worth is surprising for a powerful politician.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Haley is worth roughly $2 million, money that she accrued through her various high-profile government jobs as well as individual business dealings.
With the last reported salary for a South Carolina governor being roughly $106,078, per Business Insider, it appears that Haley has to have had other streams of revenue in order to accrue millions in personal assets, despite never publicly disclosing what they may be.
Nikki Haley recently changed her opinion on supporting Donald Trump.
In a new report from Politico, Nikki appears to have finally broken rank as one of Trump's most loyal supporters to criticize him in the midst of his second impeachment trial. Within the lengthy piece, the former governor breaks down her reasoning for forgoing allegiance to Trump, saying, "He deserves the truth. Is he hearing the truth? I don’t think certain people around him are telling him the truth."
"We need to acknowledge he let us down," Nikki said to the publication, recognizing her wrongdoing in bolstering up the former president's factually incorrect claims. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again."