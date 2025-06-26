Todd Nepola Bought a $4.2 Million Apartment After Making 'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola Rent Alexia and Todd finalized their divorce in March 2025 after four years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 26 2025, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@lifeaccordingtotodd

While The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and her ex-husband Todd Nepola’s marriage didn’t work, Todd still doesn’t mind being next to her, just in a completely separate home.

As fans watch the couple’s separation and divorce play out on Season 7 of RHOM, the OG’s husband closed on a luxury apartment following their split. For context, Todd filed for divorce from Alexia in April 2024 after three years of marriage. Here’s the scoop on the former house husband’s bachelor pad.

Todd Nepola purchased a $4.2 million apartment in the same building as Alexia Nepola.

In June 2025, Todd officially purchased a gorgeous property in Miami. According to The U.S. Sun, the apartment is 3000 square feet and worth $4.2 million. It also features three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, and comes with numerous luxurious amenities, including floor-to-ceiling windows that soar over 20 feet high.

Reports surfaced that Todd was planning to purchase an apartment in Alexia’s building in September 2024. At the time, a Reddit user found a Zillow post of the apartment, and Miami-Dade records listed Todd as the owner.

The purchase came after he and Alexia moved into their apartment, after having to move abruptly. When the move played out on Season 6 of Miami, Alexia claimed they didn’t purchase the condo she had previously lived in because he didn’t like to buy property, which turned out not to be the case. "That's why we have to move out, because we rent,” Alexia told her sons Peter and Frankie. “We didn't buy the unit. Todd doesn't think it's a good financial decision to buy an apartment. He likes to buy commercial property."

The Ay Por Favor co-host later said in a June 18, 2025, RHOM episode that their rented apartment was an example of how they allegedly faked having a perfect life for the cameras.

During the scene, Alexia broke the fourth wall as she told her castmates she was willing to “step down from the show” to save her marriage and their family. She also said her ex didn’t provide her with “emotional safety” and only showered her with “temporary” things like their “fake rented” apartment. "I'm weak when it comes to this man,” she admitted to the ladies. “That's why I'm so mad at myself, that I f--king allowed this. … And I'm still attracted to this f--king a--hole."

Todd seemed to respond to Alexia’s claims that everything they had was fake. In an Instagram exchange with a fan posted on Bravo Snark Side, the fan asked him how he should handle the situation where “the wife of a friend is saying she is driving his car, living in a fake apartment.” Todd snarkily replied, implying that Alexia only wanted his money.