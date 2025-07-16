Lenny Hochstein from 'RHOM' Appears to be Dating Someone New — And She's 34 Years His Junior "We have a mutual attraction to each other, enjoy spending time together and doing the things that normal couples do." By Ivy Griffith Published July 16 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @lennyhochstein, @belindamiii

The Real Housewives of Miami stars don't often make headlines with the same ferocity as their Real Housewives sister stars, but that doesn't mean they don't occasionally stir controversy. When Lisa and Lenny Hochstein split, their messy divorce was exactly the kind of controversy to make headlines.

But it's been several years now and both have moved on with new people. Lenny, in fact, has moved on several times. Up until mid-2025, he was engaged to a model named Katharina Mazepa. Now, however, he seems to be getting serious with yet another model. This time, she's 34 years his junior. Here's what we know about the new model that Lenny is reportedly dating.

Here's what we know about who 'RHOM' star Lenny Hochstein is dating.

Lisa and Lenny split in early 2022, and he quickly moved on with a new woman. However, that relationship also seems to have come to an end, and now he has been publicly linked with a new model, named Alena Kovalenko.

Lenny, who is 59, is dating the 24-year-old model and tells US Weekly, "It's very new and fresh." The plastic surgeon shared with the magazine that there was an instant "mutual attraction," adding that they were introduced through a mutual friend. "We agreed to meet in Miami and hit it off," he said. Alena is from Bali, and they are just enjoying each other's company for now.

He mused, "It’s still too early to make any decisions” about their future, adding, "We have a mutual attraction to each other, enjoy spending time together and doing the things that normal couples do.” He also mentioned that Alena has met the two children he shares with his ex, Lisa, and "they absolutely love her."

Lisa and Lenny's divorce wasn't exactly smooth as butter.

But before there was Alena, there was Lisa. And their public divorce was messy, shining a light on all the skeletons in their mutual closet. But mostly, it would seem, Lisa's.

As the divorce played out and they sparred over custody of their children, ownership of the marital home, alimony and more, despite having a prenuptial agreement, they also got into it over Lenny's girlfriend and eventual (now former) fiancée, Katharina Mazepa.

According to court documents, Katharina and Lenny say they didn't start dating until after Lenny and Lisa had filed for divorce, but Lisa seemed to have her doubts. Throughout the divorce process, court filings allege that Lisa was "harassing and defaming" Katharina. At one point, she even threatened to deport Katharina, despite the model holding a legal green card. She also reportedly told Katharina, "I am going to destroy you."' (via Newsweek).

Lenny and Lisa also sparred in court over access to an AmEx card, and use of a car that Lisa considered adequate to drive their children around in. Through the court filings, Lisa was portrayed as jealous and bitter, although the truth is probably somewhere between what he claimed and what she claimed, as always.