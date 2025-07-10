‘RHOM’ Fans Discuss Julia Lemigova's Facelift After On-Air Feud, Kiki Confirms "I heard it’s especially effective if your wife has a cancer treatment at the same time." By Trisha Faulkner Published July 10 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Real Housewives of Miami viewers heard Julia Lemigova’s facelift mentioned during an on-air feud, it quickly became one of Season 7’s most talked-about moments. The drama left RHOM fans discussing Julia Lemigova's facelift online. Did anyone cross a line confirming it, or was the facelift just fair game at this point? For those not up to date on the latest Bravo drama, it all started during a heated argument when Guerdy Abraira hurled the facelift claim at Julia in the middle of their fight.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly recognized it as a classic Real Housewives move — a cutting personal dig used as a last-word trump card. Comments on Instagram captured the moment's shock value, with people saying Guerdy “chose to settle it” and calling it a “mic drop” that left viewers stunned. One fan admitted they “spit out their lemonade” watching Guerdy deliver the line, while others praised her for defending herself in a fight where no one else seemed to have her back. While reactions varied, there was no denying that Guerdy's choice to bring it up turned the argument into classic Real Housewives drama.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

'RHOM' fans discuss Julia Lemigova's facelift after Guerdy's insult and Kiki's confirmation.

While Guerdy used the accusation as a pointed insult during filming, Kiki Barth addressed it later with a much calmer approach. Appearing on the June 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kiki confirmed Julia had the facelift. However, she made it clear that she thought it was a private matter.

“It is true. I don’t think it was the right place to say that. And I think anything that someone [does] should be private. But it is true and it is what it is,” Kiki said. Kiki was simply stating the information in a non-shady, mater-of-fact tone. Fans noticed the contrast immediately. Guerdy weaponized the information in the heat of a feud, while Kiki simply confirmed it without malice. Furthermore, she also acknowledged that cosmetic choices should remain private unless someone decides to share them themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

The timing of Julia's facelift drew mixed reactions from fans.

Beyond the fight itself, what kept the conversation going was the reported timing of Julia’s facelift. Some fans on Reddit noted she apparently had the procedure while her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, was undergoing chemotherapy. That detail sparked heated discussion about priorities and sensitivity.

Article continues below advertisement

Let me get this straight everyone clutching their pearls because Guerdy said Julia was having a face-lift while her wife was at the hospital (which is true) but not Julia for throwing the drink?? Isn't that some BS?? #RHOM pic.twitter.com/RnpGmoPjqm — Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 (@cindoodooch_) July 10, 2025

At the same time, fans didn’t seem to hate the results. Many described it as “good work” and praised whoever performed it. Some admitted they’d overlook the awkward timing if the outcome looked that good. One comment joked that normally their partner getting a facelift during chemo would be a dealbreaker, but they’d “make an exception” given the quality.

Article continues below advertisement

Others called attention to Julia’s stance on cosmetic procedures over the seasons. Early on, she reportedly claimed she feared needles and avoided Botox because of it. Fans wondered what changed or if she had previously lied about her fear of needles. A few speculated whether earlier seasons downplayed her interest in cosmetic work to support a “farm girl” narrative.

Julia is missing the point. You made such a big deal about Guerdy allegedly not checking in about Martina yet you went on a cruise during Martina's crisis and got a facelift while she had chemo #RHOM pic.twitter.com/ma9EyxrQWw — Game of Throats 🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 (@TopherFrance) July 10, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Julia might not have expected her facelift to become a season-defining topic, but once it aired, the conversation was inevitable. Between Guerdy’s in-the-moment insult and Kiki’s later confirmation, the debate took on a life of its own online.

I don't know what's worse: going on a cruise while your wife has a health scare or getting a facelift while your wife is getting chemo. Julia's insides are dark and nasty #RHOM pic.twitter.com/OIdyUCQxOH — Alex by Alene Too (@adrianasmojito) June 26, 2025