‘RHOM’ Fans Discuss Julia Lemigova's Facelift After On-Air Feud, Kiki Confirms
"I heard it’s especially effective if your wife has a cancer treatment at the same time."
When Real Housewives of Miami viewers heard Julia Lemigova’s facelift mentioned during an on-air feud, it quickly became one of Season 7’s most talked-about moments. The drama left RHOM fans discussing Julia Lemigova's facelift online. Did anyone cross a line confirming it, or was the facelift just fair game at this point?
For those not up to date on the latest Bravo drama, it all started during a heated argument when Guerdy Abraira hurled the facelift claim at Julia in the middle of their fight.
Fans quickly recognized it as a classic Real Housewives move — a cutting personal dig used as a last-word trump card. Comments on Instagram captured the moment's shock value, with people saying Guerdy “chose to settle it” and calling it a “mic drop” that left viewers stunned.
One fan admitted they “spit out their lemonade” watching Guerdy deliver the line, while others praised her for defending herself in a fight where no one else seemed to have her back. While reactions varied, there was no denying that Guerdy's choice to bring it up turned the argument into classic Real Housewives drama.
'RHOM' fans discuss Julia Lemigova's facelift after Guerdy's insult and Kiki's confirmation.
While Guerdy used the accusation as a pointed insult during filming, Kiki Barth addressed it later with a much calmer approach. Appearing on the June 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kiki confirmed Julia had the facelift. However, she made it clear that she thought it was a private matter.
“It is true. I don’t think it was the right place to say that. And I think anything that someone [does] should be private. But it is true and it is what it is,” Kiki said. Kiki was simply stating the information in a non-shady, mater-of-fact tone.
Fans noticed the contrast immediately. Guerdy weaponized the information in the heat of a feud, while Kiki simply confirmed it without malice. Furthermore, she also acknowledged that cosmetic choices should remain private unless someone decides to share them themselves.
The timing of Julia's facelift drew mixed reactions from fans.
Beyond the fight itself, what kept the conversation going was the reported timing of Julia’s facelift. Some fans on Reddit noted she apparently had the procedure while her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, was undergoing chemotherapy. That detail sparked heated discussion about priorities and sensitivity.
At the same time, fans didn’t seem to hate the results. Many described it as “good work” and praised whoever performed it. Some admitted they’d overlook the awkward timing if the outcome looked that good. One comment joked that normally their partner getting a facelift during chemo would be a dealbreaker, but they’d “make an exception” given the quality.
Others called attention to Julia’s stance on cosmetic procedures over the seasons. Early on, she reportedly claimed she feared needles and avoided Botox because of it. Fans wondered what changed or if she had previously lied about her fear of needles. A few speculated whether earlier seasons downplayed her interest in cosmetic work to support a “farm girl” narrative.
Julia might not have expected her facelift to become a season-defining topic, but once it aired, the conversation was inevitable. Between Guerdy’s in-the-moment insult and Kiki’s later confirmation, the debate took on a life of its own online.
It’s the kind of Real Housewives plotline that keeps fans hooked: glamour, secrets, feuds, and moral debates about what’s fair game on TV. Whether praising the results or questioning the timing, viewers turned Julia’s cosmetic choice into another unforgettable RHOM moment — one that proves the show will always find new ways to keep fans talking.