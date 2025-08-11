Guerdy Abraira Reacts to Her ‘RHOM’ Co-Star Kiki Barth Blocking Her: “News to Me” Guerdy and Kiki joined 'RHOM' in Season 4. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 11 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@guerdydesign, @kikibarth

When a cast member joins The Real Housewives universe, there is always a chance that their real-life relationships can be affected while they're living their lives out on the show. The ladies of The Real Housewives of Miami have often dealt with their friendships dissolving on and off the show. Amid Lindsay Lohan's favorite franchise's seventh season, two of the Bravo show's longtime friends, Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth, found themselves in some Miami heat.

Guerdy and Kiki began their Bravo journeys together in Season 4 when Kiki was introduced to the show as Guerdy's friend. Unfortunately, it appears their once true-blue connection is over, as eagle-eyed fans noticed they no longer follow each other on social media. Let's dive into the drama.



'The Real Housewives of Miami' fans noticed Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth unfollowed each other.

In August 2025, a Reddit user posted screenshots proving that Guerdy and Kiki had unfollowed each other on their respective Instagram accounts. Guerdy's following list on the photo and video sharing platform no longer included Kiki, and vice versa.

"Seems like it’s official, Guerdy and Kiki are no longer friends," the Reddit poster wrote. "Considering the reunion was filmed a couple of days ago, I think it’s safe to say it did not go over well between the two. Kiki hasn’t really been a friend to Guerdy and given her clear alignment with the 'Cool Girls' this season, I can’t say I’m surprised. Sad to see that Guerdy brought her on the show as her friend and now the relationship is no more. Another 'real-life' friendship bites the dust on our screens."

The unfollowing spree was also shared by Bravo fan Instagram account, All True Teaa. Underneath the account's post, Guerdy proved she had time on her hands and confirmed she didn't unfollow Kiki and reported that her former friend took their beef a step further and blocked her. "News to me, am I blocked?" Guerdy commented. "Can’t even find her on my search."

As most people who have blocked or have been blocked know, being unable to find someone in your search engine is a telltale sign that someone has blocked you from their feed. It appeared to be Kiki's move after Guerdy seemingly made some not-so-nice comments about her at the Season 7 reunion, which was filmed days before the unfollow.



Guerdy admitted to feeling "betrayed" by Kiki.

After fans were informed that Kiki and Guerdy were no longer following one another, many were disappointed by the negative turn their friendship took following RHOM Season 7. Many online commenters were upset to see the two longtime friends' fallout due to them being on the show together. "These women are trying so hard to ice Guerdy out. This is so Mean Girls behavior," one user said on Instagram. "Quickest way to kill a friendship or a marriage is to become a housewife," another stressed on Reddit.

Other online users were disappointed by Guerdy and Kiki's relationship ending due to them being the only Black cast members of RHOM. One Instagram user even noted in a comment that "@kikibarth is the example of all skin folk ain’t kin folk!" The comment came amid Guerdy arguing with most of the Miami ladies during Season 7 of RHOM. The Bravolebrity admitted during an exclusive interview with Distractify that she felt "betrayed" by the cast. Guerdy specifically said Kiki's reaction to Julia Lemigova throwing a glass of water on Guerdy was especially hurtful.

"I'm being pulled physically when I haven't done anything," she said, recalling the Season 7 scene, where Kiki pulled her away from Julia. "But you want to make it seem like I'm being held back because I'm about to swing like the angry Black woman? Kiki, stop it. Girl, let's not do that. Don't betray me that bad, just a little bit, but not that bad."