'RHOM' Star Guerdy Is Ready to "Move Forward" in Her Friendship With Julia (EXCLUSIVE) By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 31 2025, 8:33 p.m. ET

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami could've been more fun for Guerdy Abraira. In Season 6, fans watched the Guerdy Design CEO fight and win her battle with stage 1 breast cancer. Guerdy's bravery, including when she shaved her head on-camera, will go down as one of the Housewives franchise's most touching moments.

Though her health is better now, her return to RHOM hasn't been as positive as she hoped. After her BFF, Dr. Nicole Martin, left the series full-time in 2024, Guerdy was left to defend herself among the ladies, which surprisingly included Julia Lemigova. The pair's friendship took a sour turn when they both aired out each other's dirty laundry within the group. Guerdy took the drama a step further when she exposed screenshots of texts between her and Julia at her Celebration of Life Event.

Fortunately, Guerdy and Julia attempted to get their friendship back on track during a group dinner in Season 7, Episode 8. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Guerdy tells us where she stands with Julia now and why moving past their beef was the right move for her.

Guerdy Abraira says she had to "move forward" with Julia for her own peace of mind.

While Guerdy and Julia's friendship was undoubtedly fractured at the beginning of Season 7, the party planning guru confirmed they "get to a better place" by the season's end. "I don't want people to think that this entire season is going to be this battle, because I have to move forward," she exclusively tells Distractify.

Guerdy, who spoke with us before her and Julia made amends after her Celebration of Life party, adds that, though she doesn't want to fight with her anymore, she hopes her once-close friend has learned not to cross her. "You can't serve me your lies on a platter and say, 'Please eat it so I can give you back your lie,'" she explains. "And now for the third time, can we please start over? So, you still see me give grace, but I have to first teach you how to treat me."

Guerdy continues that becoming cancer-free also played a role in her willingness to move past her and Julia's drama and any other negative friendship issues, including how she feels the other ladies perceive her decision to share her diagnosis on the show. "I'm trying to give excuses because I'm like, 'OK, maybe they feel this way, but they don't want to tell me,"' Guerdy theorizes about her treatment this season. "Maybe, it's, you know, last year or the past two years, you've been hearing Guerdy and her cancer story, and now [they] don't want to hear about it anymore."

'"Get over it, you know, put on a wig so that we don't have to look at that,'" she adds as her co-stars. '"Because when you see bald, you see cancer, and that, and then it's in my mind. I need you to be less extra so that we can be more comfortable. We want to be more comfortable in your presence because you bother us.' Maybe that's that. But no one gets to tell me what to do."

The 'RHOM' star is moving upward and onward with an upcoming memoir.

Guerdy says another piece of her moving past the drama is her choice to focus on her professional and creative ventures. During a July 2025 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she revealed the first look at her memoir, From Trauma to Trophies and the Unforeseen Events That Define Me. Guerdy tells us she hopes that when the book drops in November 2025, it will provide fans with a better understanding of who she is and the decisions she's made publicly and privately.

She also notes that, while her memoir will, of course, mention her breast cancer journey, she doesn't want the memoir to be limited to being a "cancer book."