Did Kyle Really Risk His Job To "Bang" a Guest on 'Below Deck' Season 12? Kyle's behavior with a charter guest is pretty controversial. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 5 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

The deckhands on Below Deck are trained to be at the disposal of the charter guests, treat them with respect, and essentially do whatever they can to make sure the guests are 100 percent happy 100 percent of the time. For Kyle Stillie in Season 12, that means being at guest Helen Hoey's beck and call during her stay with her husband and friends.

But does Kyle's devotion to his job actually get him fired on Below Deck in Season 12? It's his second season as a deckhand, so he could be in this for the long haul. But getting too close to guests, let alone hooking up with them, is a huge no-no for Captain Kerry Titheradge. With rumors flying that Kyle does just that late in the season, it looks like his future in yachting could be short-lived.

Source: Instagram/@that.scottishguy Kyle and Chef Anthony on the St.David on Below Deck.

Does Kyle get fired from 'Below Deck' in Season 12?

Because Kyle's livelihood involves both working on the super-yacht and filming for the Bravo series, he has not come out to share that he was fired during the filming of Season 12. It would, after all, be a major spoiler for those who have not seen the episodes. That doesn't mean he doesn't get a heavy-handed slap on the wrist for being a little too accommodating to Helen, though.

During her stay, Helen makes specific requests of Kyle that include holding her up in the water while she is topless. He doesn't do anything to jeopardize his job on St. David, and his and Helen's interactions all appear to be in full view of not only cameras, but the guests and crew. However, after the episode aired in which Kyle and Helen appear flirty, a promo hinted at Kyle actually sleeping with her.

It's unlikely that Kyle would cross such a huge line and risk losing his job. In the promo, when Captain Kerry asks him if he "banged a charter guest," he also says that if Kyle did, he would have to leave the vessel. But, given the other clips in the promo that show Kyle with a woman he apparently meets at a bar, he likely hooks up with her. So for now, his job appears safe.

'Below Deck' guest Helen Hoey has been on the show multiple times.

Even though Kyle doesn't do anything overtly wrong in regards to Helen on or off the super-yacht, Captain Kerry isn't wild about him being so accommodating to her. But it is all in the name of keeping guests happy and, after all, Helen is a Below Deck veteran. Well, sort of. She first appeared as a guest back in Season 6 of Below Deck. Outside of her appearances on the show, Helen is the owner and designer of the luxury lingerie boutique and brand Pulchra.

According to Helen's website for her brand, she launched it in 2017. She also often shares updates on new designs on her Instagram. With her store based in Pittsburgh, Helen told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she plans to make it into a franchise across the United States. And it's no surprise that many of her pieces are black, a color that some of the Below Deck staff joke about on the show in regards to Helen's wardrobe.