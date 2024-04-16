Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Are 'Below Deck' Season 11 Stars Kyle Stillie and Barbie Pascual Dating? We Just Found a Major Clue During 'Below Deck' Season 11, Kyle Stillie and Barbie Pascual appear to strike up a romance, but does it last? By Kelly Corbett Apr. 16 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Like any reality TV show, showmances are a common occurrence, and Season 11 of Below Deck is no exception. One particular pair that has caught people's attention is deckhand Kyle Stillie and stew Barbie Pascual. Both of them are new to the show and have been dropping hints that they're into each other, creating a lot of anticipation among the viewers.

And I think we've seen enough spoilers to know they get together in future episodes, but to what degree? Do Kyle and Barbie date and develop a relationship off the boat? We just found an unexpected clue that seems to answer this.

Source: Instagram / @that.scottishguy / @barbiepascuall

Kyle Stillie appears to be single and currently living in Montana following his time aboard the St. David.

At the beginning of Below Deck Season 11, Barbie found herself caught in a little love triangle between Kyle and bosun Jared Woodin. However, she quickly realized that she and Kyle were more compatible. Not to mention that Jared got fired mid-season. On Reddit, a user pointed out that whatever did go on between Barbie and Kyle during Below Deck Season 11 is believed to be over, as Kyle was found on the dating app Bumble in Montana.

"[I] guess him and Barbie didn’t last for the long-term," wrote the user, including a screenshot of Kyle's dating profile. However, some users were happy to hear this news. "Wait, this means he really followed his dream and went to Montana to be with his native family! That makes me so happy," wrote a second user.

Source: Instagram / @that.scottishguy Kyle Stillie and his mom Paula Stillie with their long lost family in Montana in 2021

For those not in the know, Kyle, who was born and raised in Scotland, learned a few years ago that he and his mom, Paula Stillie, had significant indigenous American DNA. In fact, their family's story was featured on a 2022 episode of TLC's Long Lost Family: What Happened Next.

Kyle's mom was adopted, and growing up in Scotland, she didn't understand why she had such a different skin color than her adoptive parents if she was also white. As she learned years later, her father was an American man called Larry Smith Back in the day, Larry traveled to England with the Navy, where he met Paula's mom, a white British woman. They had Paula and she was put up for adoption.