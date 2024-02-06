Distractify
'Below Deck' Season 11 Newcomer Jared Woodin Might Not Be on Board for Too Much Longer

Feb. 6 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Jared Woodin
Source: Bravo

Season 11 of Below Deck has finally set sail. The latest installment introduces viewers to a host of new faces, most notably Captain Kerry Titheradge, who is the replacement for Captain Lee Rosbach. But along with a new captain, there's also a refreshed crew.

Newcomers aboard St. David this season include chef Anthony Iracane, stewardesses Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual, along with deckhands Kyle Stillie and Marie “Sunny” Marquis, and last but not least, the brand-new bosun, Jared Woodin.

So, who is Jared Woodin and do we have any tea on him? We share details about him below.

Jared Woodin
Source: Fred Jagueneau / Bravo
'Below Deck' newbie Jared Woodin is no stranger to the yachting industry.

Jared Woodin, who can be found on Instagram under @yur_boy_j, hails from North Branford, Conn., and has 11 years of experience in the industry, per his Bravo bio. Born on April 21, Jared is a Taurus whose favorite non-boating activities include "sports, carpentry, hard work, [and] helping hard people in hard places get through hard times."

In fact, he spent six years working as a carpenter after high school, according to his LinkedIn.

As for travel, Jared says his preferred charter destinations include the South of France and the Mediterranean, with Croatia ranking as his top travel destination.

Jared is also a dad to three-year-old daughter Alaska, whom he FaceTimes twice weekly while working. It's unclear if he is currently married, but he was previously engaged in 2015 to yacht interior designer and former chief stew Mia Nordangard. It's unknown what happened, but they are no longer together.

Does Jared get fired during 'Below Deck' Season 11?

Although Jared has over a decade of experience in the industry, he hasn't been making the best first impression on Captain Kerry and fans of the show. In the Season 11 premiere, he had a few fumbles, making some people wonder if his days working on St. David are numbered.

The Twitter account for OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast tweeted: "Jared already seems flustered and is making a bunch of dumb mistakes. Also, his lead deckhand knows the boat really well and is already best friends with Capt Kerry. No chance he makes it through the season."

So, does Jared get fired? It's definitely possible. Although we do not have any evidence specifically proving he gets the boot, we do have intel that a handful of crew members were let go during the season.

Ahead of the season premiere, returning crew members Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby told E! News that Captain Kerry Titheradge goes on a firing spree in Season 11. "There's a significant turnover this year," Fraser told the outlet.

Some of Jared's major mishaps include mistakenly dropping the shackles, being unable to lead a super yacht into the dock, and blaming Ben for not communicating properly during the anchor drop. Will Jared's performance warrant dismissal?

Catch new episodes of Below Deck on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Stream the next day on Peacock.

Latest Below Deck News and Updates

