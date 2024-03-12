Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Newcomer Cat Struggles to Fit in Aboard the St. David on 'Below Deck' Season 11 Outside of the show, Barbie said she doesn't think Cat should have been cast in Season 11 of 'Below Deck.' By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 12 2024, Published 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Before Cat Baugh joined the ranks on Below Deck, she had never worked on such a large yacht. Sure, she had experience, but the reality TV newbie probably didn't know what she was up against when she was cast in the Bravo series. Now, with issues among Cat and other St. David yachties and her inexperience getting her into trouble, you have to wonder if Cat quits Below Deck at some point in Season 11.

Article continues below advertisement

The eleventh season of the long-running reality show welcomes a handful of new crew members who are also new to the series as a whole. In that regard, Cat isn't alone. However, she butts heads with fellow stew Barbie Pascual early on, and things don't get easier from there. What can we say — not everyone is cut out for the super-yacht life.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Cat quit 'Below Deck'?

It's nothing new for a newcomer on Below Deck to succumb to the heat of working under pressure on a yacht. And, since Cat is considered less experienced than her co-workers, it would make sense for her to quit at some point in Season 11. Although she hasn't shared as much on social media or otherwise, some fans believe that filming while working on the yacht could be too much for her.

"I think we've seen a few times (and been told) where the pressure of being on camera has really gotten to crew members, and I think that's really part of it," one fan shared on reddit. They added, "If she were with this crew but without cameras, I feel like she wouldn't be this anxious and upset."

Article continues below advertisement

Cat and Barbie have some issues.

If the high pressure working conditions aren't enough to make Cat quit Below Deck, then maybe her ongoing issues with Barbie could lead to her leaving early. Barbie doesn't stand for what she sees as Cat's laziness and lack of attention to detail. Cat doesn't believe Barbie always gives her own full attention to work as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of which of the stews is a better St. David crew member, it's no secret that the ladies have had issues since the start of the season. Barbie even told Us Weekly that she doesn't believe Cat should have agreed to go on Below Deck and that Cat isn't cut out for the gig. Clearly the drama is never ending for these two.

Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Captain Kerry fires some staff in Season 11 of 'Below Deck.'