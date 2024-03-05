Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Barbie Admitted She Doesn't Think the Yacht Life Is for Fellow Newbie Cat on 'Below Deck' Barbie Pascual said in an interview that she doesn't think fellow newcomer Cat Baugh belongs on 'Below Deck.' By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 5 2024, Updated 7:26 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

In a perfect world, two new Below Deck cast members would join the show at the same time and bond over the fact that they're both newbies to the reality TV world. Unfortunately, that's not what happens in Season 11 of the Bravo show. There's no love lost between Barbie Pascual and Cat Baugh, and that's clear almost immediately. Would we call it an actual feud, though? That may be a stretch.

Even so, Below Deck fans are plenty curious about what's going on between Barbie and Cat. It's clear from the start that these stewardesses have very different personalities, and viewers do seem a bit torn on which newcomer they like right now. But the issues between these two ladies started even before fans had the opportunity to take sides.

Source: Bravo

Some 'Below Deck' fans need an explanation of Barbie Pascual and Cat Baugh's feud.

Season 11 of Below Deck is a testament to Barbie and Cat's lack of camaraderie. Time and again, Barbie believes that Cat is slacking off, or not pulling her weight. And bringing in superiors just seems to make things worse for the ladies. In a February 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Barbie even admitted that she doesn't think working on a yacht is right for Cat.

If those aren't fighting words, we don't know what is. But to Cat's credit, when she opens up on the show about being raised in a religious cult and how it affects her today, it does explain some of her actions. "You had to be perfect," she admits on Below Deck. "So how people view my work ethic is very important to me. I don't want to be viewed as weak. It literally makes me have major anxiety."

Fraser is siding with Cat due to her traumatic childhood but she is very slow at her job. I get Barbie’s frustration since she works hard and Cat makes her job harder.

Fraser should see both sides. If he gets rid of Barbie-he will see very quickly. 🤷‍♀️ #BelowDeck — GuiltyPleasures (@ShaynelovesTV) February 27, 2024

Cat hasn't opened up to Barbie about this, however. And it seems like the pressure of working on a yacht where the expectations are high might be a bit much for Cat. At least, from Barbie's perspective. However, from Cat's point of view, Barbie has done her fair share of slacking off too, in the form of chatting with Captain Kerry Titheradge. Clearly, these two need some kind of mediation, or we see a mid-charter blow-up in their future.

Does Captain Kerry fire Cat on 'Below Deck'?