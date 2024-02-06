'Below Deck's New Stewardess Barbie Pascual Is Ready to Rock the Boat

Hoist the sails and prepare yourselves for a whirlwind of petty drama because Season 11 of Below Deck has officially docked! This time around, fans of the hit Bravo series are in for a treat as the St. David crew charts a course through the sun-soaked Caribbean islands of Grenada.

This season is a delightful blend of old favorites reunite and fresh faces on deck. And speaking of fresh faces, let's talk about one newbie who's already stirring up a storm: Barbara "Barbie" Pascual. Who is she, you ask? Ah, you'll just have to keep scrolling to uncover all the juicy details about the show's newest stew!

Who is Barbie Pascual from 'Below Deck'?

The all-new stewardess, born on September 5, hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is a self-proclaimed "daddy's girl." In a Season 11 teaser clip, Barbie briefly opens up about her upbringing, revealing that she "grew up with three nannies: One would cook, one would clean, and one would do my hair."

From her earliest years, Barbie had the privilege to travel the world, visiting exotic destinations like Nassau, Venice, and Israel. These global adventures exposed Barbie to many different cultures, equipping her with fluency in a wide variety of languages (a valuable asset for any resume!).

During a confessional interview, she explained, "My eyebrows are tattooed. My eyelashes are fake as hell, and so are my extensions. But I'm real as f--k." Despite her assertion, tensions seem to brew as she clashes with returning chief steward Fraser Olender, who bluntly labels Barbie as a "b---h."

As for her professional endeavors, Barbie boasts six years of experience in the yachting industry. Additionally, she's the owner of Beyond the Table By Barbie, a decor company she launched in June 2023. According to the company's Instagram page, her expertise shines in decorating luxurious settings for diverse occasions, including "yachts, parties, events, dinners, [and] more."

Who is Barbie Pascual dating?

Being in the public eye, Barbie tends to keep her love life under wraps. She maintains a high level of privacy regarding her personal affairs, leaving her current relationship status shrouded in mystery. However, amidst this veil of secrecy, sparks fly as she ignites a passionate boatmance with the charming Scottish deckhand, Kyle Stillie.

