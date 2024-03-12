Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck 'Below Deck' Crew Stunned as Barbie Pascual Drops Bombshell: She's Married! (SPOILERS) "I got married at 22, I think it was, and then COVID hit, and we had to be around each other," Barbie shockingly reveals in Season 11 of 'Below Deck.' By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 12 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 11, Episode 6 of Below Deck. Since becoming a part of the Below Deck franchise, stewardess Barbara "Barbie" Pascual has seized every moment on screen. Among the newbies, she stands out as the most transparent about her background, discussing her upbringing in Argentina, delving into her connection with her father, and proudly showcasing her refined taste.

In the sixth episode, Barbie discloses information about her current relationship status, catching the St. David crew off guard as she unveils the surprising revelation that she is technically married — a truly unexpected plot twist! Read on to find out what Barbie thinks about her ex-husband and how she's legally still his wife.

Barbie Pascual reveals details about her ex-husband on 'Below Deck.'

In the March 11 episode, Barbie and her fellow ladies embark on a wild night out on the town, delving into discussions about their romantic experiences. The juicy conversation begins with Barbie posing asking the group how many times they've been in love.

"Three times," stewardess Xandi Olivier tells the girls before mentioning that she doesn't "remember meeting" her ex-husband. Barbie resonates with this sentiment, chiming in, "Same with my ex-husband." Barbie's unexpected revelation about her marital status stuns stew Cat Baugh and deckhand Sunny Marquis. The pair express their disbelief, asking, "Barbie, you were married?"

Yeah, this night out is about to get messy, especially with Jared. I hope that I'am wrong. WTF, Barbie is married? 😭 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/nrWF2UUSUd — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@coylecalkins) March 12, 2024

"I got married at 22, I think it was, and then COVID hit, and we had to be around each other," Barbie shares with her co-workers. She elaborates, "The sex was minimal, [and] the love part of it was minimal."

In a confessional, the Below Deck newcomer opens up about her decision to elope at a young age, explaining, "I got married because I believed that he was the one." Reflecting on the one-year relationship, she adds, "It was like a year relationship, and I felt like he understood me… I settled."

Despite the end of their marriage, Barbie maintains a friendly relationship with her ex, revealing, "He's my best friend, and I hang out with my ex-husband way more now."

Woooow, Barbie….We are still married, We’re too lazy to do the paperwork. Didn’t see that one coming. #BelowDeck — Lauren (@LaurNicole524) March 12, 2024