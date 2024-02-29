Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck 'Below Deck' Chef Anthony Iracane Shares Heartbreaking Details Behind Breakup with Wife "I got married when I was 26. We had a lot of plans to create a family," Anthony reflects on his ex-wife, who shockingly left him for his own uncle. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 29 2024, Updated 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Season 11 of Below Deck brings a fresh wave of faces to longtime fans, notably featuring chef Anthony Iracane. With his culinary prowess, he's already left a memorable mark, and he'll likely be in the spotlight for some of this season's most intense moments.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're itching to dive deeper into Anthony Iracane's journey, fear not, as we've got the scoop on all things related to him! And hey, don't sail away just yet — keep scrolling to uncover the complexities of his past with his ex-wife and the unexpected circumstances that led to their separation.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Anthony Iracane from 'Below Deck'?

According to his Take a Chef profile, Anthony is a "dedicated French chef with extensive culinary skills" and 15 years of experience as a restaurant owner. For Anthony, cooking transcends mere culinary skills — it's about curating a memorable experience for his guests and clients, evoking emotions and memories through his cuisine.

When it comes to his culinary philosophy, Anthony reveals via Take a Chef that his "secret in the kitchen is to cook with my heart and my passion" and offer a "unique experience and a travel between flavors and taste."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Currently, he serves as a private chef on yachts and various properties in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. His expertise extends to serving as a chef on private yachts, including the superyacht Northrop and Johnson. Prior to this role, Anthony trained at a French culinary school and owned an upscale restaurant in France for five years.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond his current endeavors, Anthony is also the owner of SnackyBae, a French street food company with locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Fla. The menu features a delightful array of traditional French dishes, including crêpes, sandwiches, crème brûlée, cheeses, charcuterie, and more.

Anthony shockingly reveals that his wife left him for his own uncle.

During the Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, episode, Anthony drops a major bombshell on viewers by shockingly revealing that his wife left him for his own uncle. Wow — talk about an unexpected twist!

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on the situation during the episode, the private chef shares his thoughts with the cameras, explaining, "This dinner is about love. I wish I could experience that kind of love with someone." Anthony then recounts his marriage: "I got married when I was 26. We had a lot of plans to create a family. It was a big deal."

Article continues below advertisement

Recalling the events leading to his marriage's demise, Anthony discloses, "So long story short, one of my uncle[s] is a captain. He [found out] that she is a chief stew, and he [found] her a job. I still have no text from her. No phone call. I guess she just left me for my uncle, you know? It was kind of pretty s--tty."