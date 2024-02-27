Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck 'Below Deck' Season 11: Are Sunny Marquis and Ben Willoughby Still Together? During Season 11 of Below Deck, sparks fly between Marie "Sunny" Marquis and Ben Willoughby. But will they last? By Kelly Corbett Feb. 27 2024, Published 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Season 11 of Below Deck introduces several new members to the crew of the St. David, among them is deckhand Marie "Sunny" Marquis. Sunny is relatively new to yachting with only a year and a half of experience under her belt, making her a fascinating addition to the crew. Originally from Canada, she seems to be living up to the kind Canadian stereotype, as she apologized to herself after accidentally hitting her head while getting out of bed.

Upon her arrival on the St. David, Sunny appears to romantically involve herself with fellow crew member and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby. What's the latest on their relationship? And who else has Sunny dated?

Sunny has been getting flirty but Ben, but things will likely go south between them soon.

During Season 11, Sunny appears to have her eye on one guy: Ben. But in Episode 4, conflict arises and when she talks to him about how he called her out over the radio for not wearing a life jacket during Episode 3. While taking a walk on the beach, Ben asks Sunny about how she's doing so far and if she's enjoying her time aboard. Sunny answered that she was, but added “I got a little bit of, like, head bumps.” Ben quickly reminded her that this was work.

“You know it’s not just work,” Sunny fired back. “You’re being a d--k. You just stir the pot all the time … That thing over the radio, not cool.” Ben defended himself by claiming his actions were just representative of his personality. “I’m cheeky, I’m Aussie,” he said, adding, “It’s charismatic.

Ben is such a 🍆. Not only does he admit he’s trying to call out Jared, he can’t even sincerely apologize to her. #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/upIz6gUFv1 — Kristina (@KLynnRN) February 27, 2024

He finally acknowledged that maybe Sunny was afraid Captain Kerry might have heard what he said, but still didn't think it was a big deal. He continued: “It doesn’t matter. You’ve gotta be thick-skinned. I’m sorry that offended you. You’re doing great, the captain loves you. You’re probably his favorite crew member at the moment, so don’t worry about that at all. You got any problems, just come let me know.” Sunny and Ben then hugged it out.

No, Ben. Not cheeky. And definitely not charismatic. #belowdeck — Leslie (@tashalizzie) February 27, 2024

But their romance isn't believed to last the whole season. In the Season 11 teaser per Screenrant, a potential love triangle involving Sunny, Ben, and an unnamed crew member was hinted at. The clip revealed a confrontation between Sunny and Ben, suggesting that Ben had become romantically involved not only with Sunny but also with another co-star. In a confessional, Sunny expressed her disdain for red flags, stating humorously, "The only red flag I like is the Canadian flag," indicating that she was moving on from him.

Who else has Sunny Marquis dated?