Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck You Might Already Recognize Captain Kerry Titheradge From 'Below Deck's Season 11 Premiere By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 6 2024, Published 7:34 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

If you're a long time and devoted Below Deck fan, then you probably know all of the players inside and out. And that goes double for knowing the different shows in the franchise. So when Captain Kerry Titheradge popped up as the new captain in Season 11, you might have recognized him from the one-off Below Deck spinoff Below Deck Adventure.

Article continues below advertisement

But just in case you don't remember the beloved captain, or you're a bit new to the Bravo series, you might be wondering who Captain Kerry is on Below Deck. He's the Season 11 replacement for Captain Lee Rosbach. But, both on and off the show, he's so much more. Let's dive in (no pun intended)!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Captain Kerry on 'Below Deck'?

Captain Kerry is a newbie in Season 11 of Below Deck, but he's no stranger to the franchise since he first starred in Below Deck Adventure. That's probably why producers clocked him to replace the longtime captain, Lee, who led tons of charters for 10 seasons. Kerry, who was born in Australia, spent the majority of his life traveling, so it's no wonder that his career involves going to new places as well.

Kerry has more than 20 years in the business, even though this is just his second season as a captain in one of the Below Deck shows. He's also the owner and CEO of Yachting Concepts, a business dedicated to yacht management and delivery and crew management as well. And, just in case you want to connect with Kerry on a more personal level, he's on Cameo too. For just $3, you can get a message from Kerry. For $150, though, Kerry will send you a personalized video.

Article continues below advertisement

'Below Deck's Captain Kerry is a devoted dad to his kids.

When Kerry isn't breaking up fights, keeping track of which deckhands are flirting with whom, and keeping charter guests happy, he spends time with his family. Back home, away from the drama of whatever Below Deck yacht is chartered in any given season, Kerry has two kids, a son and a daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Kerry shares weekly Wednesday dates he has with his daughter, where they stop for Starbucks and snap a picture on their way out. And as far as dating goes, Kerry isn't married to his first wife anymore, but he is in a serious relationship with Gönül Bihan, his former chief stew.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to 'Below Deck Adventure'?

Although there are multiple Below Deck spinoffs, apparently, not every single one is a banger. Because after Below Deck Adventure's first season aired in 2022, the series wasn't brought back for a second. Bravo hasn't announced an official cancellation, but it does seem likely that the show won't return, given the fan reception.