‘Below Deck’s’ Captain Lee Says “Some Days Are Better Than Others” Amid Health Issues

Shortly after his goodbye episode aired, Captain Lee updated fans on his health. The TV personality admitted he’s not having the best time adjusting to his new way of life, but he’s taking things one step at a time.

“Some days are better than others,” Captain Lee admitted to The Los Angeles Times while celebrating Below Deck’s 10th anniversary. “Other days, I’m just a f--king train wreck. I’ll be sitting at a stoplight, something will trigger it, and I just come apart like a cheap suit.”