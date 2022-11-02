Here's Everything We Know About 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Newest Stew, Elena Dubaich

Currently, the series is in its seventh season and the yacht is traveling around Malta. But unfortunately in Episode 17, stew Kyle Viljoen took a tumble down the stairs and sprained his ankle.

Given his injury, he was put on bed rest, which prompted chief stew Natasha Webb to find a replacement for him. In Episode 18, we are introduced to Kyle's replacement, Elena Dubaich. Here's what we know about her so far.