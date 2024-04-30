Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean Where Was the New Season of 'Below Deck: Mediterranean' Filmed? With so many beautiful charter options in the Mediterranean, viewers are curious about the newest locale. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 30 2024, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

It looks like Captain Sandy Yawn is back at the helm of Below Deck: Mediterranean. However, this season will take place in a new location, with many new faces joining the crew. Season 8 saw Captain Sandy and the crew traveling through the Italian Riviera, while prior seasons included locations in Malta and France. With so many beautiful charter options in the Mediterranean, viewers are curious about the newest locale. So, where was Below Deck Mediterranean's ninth season filmed?

It looks like the Below Deck: Mediterranean group will be back on the Mustique, the super yacht that was featured in Season 8. That season was certainly a dramatic one thanks to romances, or rather "boatmances," within the crew, as well as illnesses hitting crew members throughout the charter season. With a minimal amount of cast members returning, Season 9 will feature several new cast members as well as a few familiar faces.

Where was 'Below Deck: Mediterranean' season 9 filmed?

Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean was filmed in Athens, Greece. While there have been prior Below Deck Med seasons filmed in Greece, this season will be the first one that takes place in Athens. Given the ancient history tied to the Greek city, it's highly likely that viewers will get to see some incredible bits of history that will be looped into the mix of the usual bits of drama within the crew, as well as the guests of the Mustique.

Is anyone from prior seasons returning for 'Below Deck: Med' Season 9?

Captain Sandy is back for her 8th season on Below Deck: Mediterranean, but what other familiar faces will be joining her in Athens? Aesha Scott makes her Below Deck: Mediterranean return after four seasons away but returns in the position of chief steward this time around. Elena Dubaich also makes her return to the series as a steward after providing her expertise when she filled in for former crew member Kyle Viljoen during Below Deck: Med's seventh season.

What else has been shared about the new season of 'Below Deck: Mediterranean?'

According to Bravo, Below Deck: Mediterranean fans are in for another season full of drama and excitement. The Daily Dish shared, "Captain Sandy and the crew are dealing with tumultuous waves on Season 9, featuring eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention, and never before seen medical, and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck."

