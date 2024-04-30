Home > Television > Reality TV Who Is Chef Nick Tatlock on 'Below Deck'? The Latest Hire Seems Popular Amongst Female Fans Chef Nick Tatlock has arrived on board and female viewers at home seemed impressed by him, but will he be able to appease Captain Kerry? By Kelly Corbett Apr. 30 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @nicktatlockbelowdeck

Things are moving quickly aboard St. David during Below Deck Season 11. After Captain Kerry Titheradge fired Chef Anthony Iracane during Episode 12, a new chef was introduced. Enter Chef Nick Tatlock! Keep reading for everything we know about the latest head of the kitchen.

Who is Chef Nick Tatlock?

Chef Nick Tatlock was introduced during Below Deck Season 11, Episode 13, where he opened up about his culinary background and also gave viewers a taste of his "harmless crazy" personality. "I’ve been a chef for 22 years. I think I lost my mind a long time ago," Nick teased in a confessional. Maybe, I talk to myself too much, I have a few little ticks and go a little bit loopy sometimes, but I’m harmless crazy. You know, I’m not about to murder anyone."

Ok, I’m super impressed with Chef Nick.



And him and those glasses, working hard … #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/MmWrYkroly — Kristina (@KLynnRN) April 30, 2024

Loving the new chef Nick on #belowdeck finally a man for us older ladies😘 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/yMy24PWtZs — Michelle (@themichellej1) April 30, 2024

He seemingly captured the attention of female audiences online, who were impressed by his good looks and older age as Nick revealed he was 40. "Yachting is something that keeps me youthful," he said. Unlike Chef Anthony, Chef Nick seemed to have more experience working on a yacht. “I’ve seen you been on some big boats, so I’m not here to teach you how to cook… Of course, work well with the interior team," Captain Kerry told Chef Nick.

And from Nick's Instagram, you can see that he's been living the yachtie life for some time. However, very little is known about his personal life as he always seems to be working aboard. It's currently unknown if he is married or has any kids.

Everyone's acting like Chef Nick is super old. He's 40 and looks great for his age. #BelowDeck — OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast (@OverBoard_Pod) April 30, 2024

Captain Kerry already seems unhappy with Chef Nick.

Captain Kerry told Nick that the chef before him was fired because he "wasn’t reading the preference sheets properly." Given that Nick is now replacing him, it would make sense for him to make sure that he knows the preference sheets like the back of his hand. But upon making his first lunch for guests, Nick already appeared to have slipped up and Captain Kerry was not pleased. The guests requested octopus nachos, which Nick did cater to. However, they also requested that their lunch be "a seafood spread," and Nick underdelivered big time.

When Captain Kerry saw Nick's meager seafood spread, he asked if there was more coming out, reiterating that the guests had asked for it on their preference sheets. Nick got back to work, but Captain Kerry already seemed peeved. "Here we go again," he said in a confessional. "I was very clear to Nick when I met him to read the preference sheet. How hard can it be? It says, 'seafood lunch.' He only has one seafood item. Are you kidding me?"

Fortunately, Nick was able to whip up some seared scallops and received positive feedback from guests, which ultimately earned him back some points with Captain Kerry.