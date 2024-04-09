Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Paris Field Sails in to Replace Cat Baugh in Season 11 of 'Below Deck' Paris Field, a 28-year-old stewardess from Australia, steps into Cat Baugh's role aboard the 'St. David' super-yacht in Season 11 of 'Below Deck.' By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 9 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 11 of Below Deck introduces longtime viewers to a slew of new faces, including stewardess Cat Baugh. Amidst the challenges of fitting in with the rest of the St. David crew, the inexperienced newbie receives troubling news from home, prompting her to bid farewell to the super-yacht lifestyle.

However, the vacancy doesn't linger for too long as the St. David yachties swiftly welcome aboard Cat's replacement, Paris Field. Despite being a newcomer to the boat, Paris isn't a total stranger to the crew. On that note, keep reading to learn more about Paris and her ties to the Below Deck family!

Who is Paris Field from 'Below Deck'?

In the April 8 episode, Paris makes her official debut during a crew night out. As the evening unfolds, chief stew Fraser Olender warmly greets Paris with surprise, exclaiming, "Oh my god, I can't believe it's you!"

"We met on the phone, like, years ago," she reminds him, triggering a flashback of Fraser and Season 9 deckhand Jake Foulger, aka Paris's ex-boyfriend, FaceTiming her. Fraser confirms this in a confessional, explaining that Paris "is the ex of one of my very dear friends."

Source: Bravo

Once Paris joins the group for dinner, her striking appearance catches the attention of many male crew members. And in case you're wondering, yes, she plans to make waves during her time with the St. David team.

In her own confessional, Paris shares a bit about herself. "My name is Paris. I am a sole stewardess in Perth. I am outgoing, funny, and I love mayonnaise," she says. "I definitely say what's on my mind — I think [be]cause I don't have any serotonin or any happiness left — so I just want to stir the pot and regain some of that happiness back through people's suffering. That's not really true. I'm not evil, I promise."

Now, here are some extra tidbits about Paris! She's a proud Aussie from Perth, Western Australia, boasting a solid six years of experience in the yachting industry. But that's not all — the 28-year-old stew also doubles as a globe-trotting lifestyle influencer, dazzling her Instagram followers with stunning snapshots from across the world.

Interestingly, Fraser isn't the sole connection Paris has to the Below Deck franchise. As it turns out, Paris worked with Below Deck Mediterranean star Natalya Scudder in the past, and their friendship is still going strong today.