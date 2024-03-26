Home > Television > Reality TV 'Below Deck' Season 11 Is Introducing a New Stew to Replace Cat Baugh: Who Is She? After Cat's unexpected departure, a new stew is set to replace her, and already this newcomer is making the guys swoon. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

However, the season has not been without its share of drama. There have been some unexpected firings and surprise departures. In Episode 7, stewardess Cat abruptly left the St. David after struggling to find her place on the boat and getting a serious phone call from a friend back home. "I really wanna push through for you guys," Cat told Fraser, in tears, after receiving a very distressing call from a friend back home. "I'm just losing my mind right now," she said.

Source: Bravo

"If you're in a very unhappy place," Fraser told her, "I'd rather you put your health and your mental health before that and we get you the help you need as soon as we can." In a confessional, he elaborated, "I don't know what is going on, but you can look into someone's eyes sometimes and see that there is no more that they can give. They are going through enough to be incapable, and I need to do what's right for her. "

During the same episode, Captain Kerry also fired bosun Jared for unprofessional behavior. But with Cat gone, many folks have been wondering: Who will replace her on board? Here's what we know so far.

Who will replace Cat as stew on 'Below Deck' Season 11?

After Cat's exit from the St. David during Season 11, Episode 7, an open spot in the crew became available. And during the midseason trailer for the show, we learn that someone will be taking her place, but who?

The woman seen in the trailer is also blonde like Cat, but unfortunately, her face is not shown. We do hear some commentary about her, though. "She's an attractive girl," Kyle says in a scene, and Ben, who has been hooking up with Sunny, agrees. In fact, in a confessional Ben says, "Bloody hell, I’m in trouble," referring to how attracted he is to this new stew. He is also seen putting his arm around this woman's back. In a subsequent scene, Sunny is seen discussing Ben's actions with the new stew to Barbie.

Source: Bravo Ben Willoughby with his arm around the new stew in Season 11, despite his ongoing romance with Sunny Marquis