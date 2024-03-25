'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Stars Jordan and Jasmine Dish out Friendship Update (EXCLUSIVE)

You've heard the saying about friendships, right? It's like a roller coaster, full of exhilarating highs and heart-wrenching lows. And guess what? Even those in the spotlight aren't immune to its twists and turns! Take the dynamic between Jordan Emanuel and Jasmine Ellis Cooper, the stars of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, as a prime example. Once inseparable, they now struggle to coexist in the same space.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 2 of the hit Bravo reality series, viewers can expect some explosive moments between the two women. But before tensions boil over, Jordan and Jasmine sat down for an exclusive interview with Distractify, sharing insights into their friendship and where they currently stand with each other.

Source: Kareem Black/Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Emanuel and Jasmine Ellis Cooper opened up about their friendship.

In the inaugural season, the formerly close-knit best friends began drifting apart. Surprisingly, when cameras resumed rolling for Season 2, Jordan and Jasmine found themselves at odds, with their rift on full display for viewers to witness throughout the undoubtedly eventful season.

In the season premiere, Jasmine hints at her bewilderment over the growing divide. Additionally, other cast members, such as Shanice Henderson, Summer Marie Thomas, and Preston Mitchum, distanced themselves from Jasmine. With that said, there's clearly something significant transpiring within the group.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on this, Jasmine shared with Distractify, "I think what's so cool about just doing a show like this is we can't hide anything from you. You know, friendships, they all constantly evolve. And you really see that in real-time. It's not the easiest, but again, living in a house together, we can't avoid each other. We're gonna have to have conversations, we're gonna have to check in with each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding her and Jordan's current status, Jasmine added that they both "acknowledge that it has been an interesting year of just adjusting to each other and relearning each other. I went to her birthday party, [and] she came to my baby shower. [There's] still love and support, but it might look a little different today."

During a separate interview, Jordan exclusively told Distractify, "Truthfully, I don't know that I felt uncomfortable more than I thought, 'We're just people going through a hard time right now.' I think every relationship goes through rough patches. And I think that was just one of ours."

Article continues below advertisement

jasmine and jordan beefing in summerhouse mv is kind of sad.. BUT jasmine was not trying to hear anything jordan was saying last season so she shouldn't be surprised. — jackie (@haroonbit) March 25, 2024

"So I never went into the house thinking, 'Oh, God, I have to be around this girl,'" Jordan continued. "No, I think it was more like, 'Yeah, this is uncomfortable. It's a weird situation, but we're going to address it, and it's going to be from a positive place because we're still people who care about each other.'"