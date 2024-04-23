'Below Deck' Chef Anthony Iracane Was the Latest to Be Fired From the St. David, but Why?
Fans were devastated when Captain Kerry gave Chef Anthony the axe on 'Below Deck.' Did he deserve to get fired?
There's never a dull moment aboard the St. David, especially during Below Deck Season 11.
As we already know, Captain Kerry Titheradge runs a tight ship and isn't afraid to axe someone who isn't putting in the elbow grease. Earlier in the season, he fired Bosun Jared Woodin. Little did fans know that Chef Anthony Iracane would follow.
So, why did Captain Kerry fire the seasoned French chef? We've got the details below.
Why did Captain Kerry fire Chef Anthony Iracane?
During Season 11, Episode 12, Captain Kerry fired Chef Anthony. This came right after the crew got their lowest tip of the season, which was partly because the guests weren't satisfied with the food on board.
"I think you're an incredible chef. Your food is absolutely amazing," Captain Kerry told Chef Anthony during the episode. "But, you're starting to kind of nosedive."
Anthony was taken aback by Captain Kerry's words and claimed he didn't know what he was talking about. Captain Kerry then pointed out some of the recent critiques the chef has gotten on his food, timing, and attention to detail.
He further explained to the seasoned cook that working aboard the St. David was not the right environment for him. "You're not flourishing here... If I keep you here any longer, I'm going to set you up for disaster. I'm doing you a favor," he said.
Chef Anthony explained that this was the first time he had ever been fired, and he had a lot of trouble processing.
In a confessional, Captain Kerry gave more details as to why he let Anthony go, implying that it was a decision he made for the team.
"It's heartbreaking. I don't like this at all. The crew was starting to notice where the chef was failing us. If I keep this guy any longer, morale will be terrible, and I can't have that," he said.
However, when the rest of the crew found out that Chef Anthony was leaving, they seemed upset. "This has nothing to do with you," Chief Stew Fraser Olender told Anthony. "You are the kindest and nicest chef I've worked with. This reflects on how difficult it is to work in yachting."
It was definitely a sad moment for all involved. On X, Below Deck fans discussed his firing, claiming that it was unfair as in past seasons, the crew often helped the chef during dinner service, which could have made a difference.
They particularly blamed Fraser, who they said could have done more to accommodate Chef Anthony.
Before exiting the series, Chef Anthony said his final words, which definitely left everyone in stitches. "I love everyone, and I'm going to miss them so much. The only thing I need is cooking for people. The only thing [that] make[s] me happy."
Below Deck airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.