Ciara Miller Is Working Hard to Build Her Career Outside of 'Summer House' Outside of 'Summer House,' Ciara is working to build her modeling career. She's the first Bravolebrity to be a Victoria's Secret model. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 22 2024, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

Season 8 of Summer House has seen couples in trouble, crushes, and even some new connections. One of the people involved in a new connection is Ciara Miller. Viewers and their housemates have been gushing over the simmering romance she has with West Wilson. Their biggest challenge, in addition to physical intimacy, is what will happen when the summer is over. West is in the middle of looking for a job during Season 8, but what is Ciara's job beyond Summer House?

While Ciara's love life has been a major point of fixation this season, as well as in prior seasons of Summer House and Winter House, there's so much more to her. She is an educated woman with a nursing career and a burgeoning life as a model. Her desire to model full-time is also something featured in Season 8. She's taking risks to achieve her goals in the world of fashion. While Ciara is pursuing her career, her resume in and of itself is impressive.

What is Ciara Miller's job outside of 'Summer House'?

When Ciara appeared in Summer House, she was working as a traveling nurse. The job required her to go to various hospitals across the country rather than working at one hospital like most nurses. Ciara worked on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is incredibly brave and shows her dedication to her profession.

Ciara is very focused on building her modeling career.

Season 8 of Summer House shows Ciara landing her first modeling contract. She wants to be a model full-time, so getting this particular contract was an incredibly big deal for her. The two-year contract means that Ciara will be traveling across the world in pursuit of her goal. Ciara's modeling contract could impact the budding relationship she has with West. Getting the contract is a huge accomplishment for her and that's what matters the most.

Ciara is Bravo's first Victoria's Secret model thanks to her new contract.

Ciara is the first Bravolebrity to be a Victoria's Secret model. During a Page Six interview, Ciara said, "Working as a Victoria's Secret model is the ultimate goal." It's both a huge and exciting career milestone for her and something that she was unsure she would achieve. Ciara shared in a confessional that she has been modeling since she was 16, but now that she's older, she wasn't sure if she could still fit into the New York fashion scene.

Things are looking up for Ciara Miller.