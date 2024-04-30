Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Is Back for Season 9 With a (Mostly) New Crew The crew will once again set sail on the Mustique, the superyacht featured in the previous season. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 30 2024, Published 6:22 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The return of Below Deck Mediterranean is on the horizon and Season 9 sees the return of Captain Sandy Yawn as the leader of the next charter season, which takes place in Athens, Greece. Alongside Captain Sandy, another familiar face will join as chief stew this season: Aesha Scott. The new season — premiering June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo — looks promising, as the crew will once again set sail on the Mustique, the superyacht featured in the previous season. So, who is in the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 cast?

Season 8 of Below Deck Med pulled no punches when it came to drama. Steward and resident pot-stirrer Kyle Viljoen was at the center of the majority of the issues and wound up getting in trouble with Captain Sandy. And then, of course, there was the early departure of Natalya Scudder, who left to go home and be with family to take care of her mental health. The big question is, will there be any surprising departures in the upcoming ninth season, or will the new cast members go the distance?

Captain Sandy Yawn

Source: Bravo

Fearless leader Captain Sandy Yawn is back for her eighth season in the franchise, and this season is extra special for her. She recently proposed to her longtime partner, Leah Shafer, something that will be seen in Season 9.

Aesha Scott — Chief Steward

Source: Bravo

Now in the chief steward position, Aesha Scott returns to Below Deck Med after several seasons away. She has primarily appeared on Below Deck Down Under, which makes sense as she is originally from New Zealand.

Bri Muller — Steward

Source: Bravo

Sabrina, aka Bri Muller, joins the Season 9 cast of Below Deck Mediterranean crew as a steward.

Chef Johnathan Shillingford

Source: Bravo

Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Johnathan Shillingford is the new chef on Season 9 of Below Deck Med. According to his Bravo profile, Johnathan says his special skills are "twerking, singing, cooking all the food and design. I’m also great at accents." Hopefully viewers get to see some of these special skills in Season 9.

Elaina Dubaich — Steward

Source: Bravo

Another familiar face is joining the Season 9 Below Deck Med crew, and that is Elena Dubaich, who returns to the series as a steward. Elena first appeared in Season 7, covering for Kyle Viljoen while he was ill.

Gael Cameron — Deckhand

Source: Bravo

Newcomer Gael Cameron joins the crew as a deckhand. She hails from Sydney, Australia, and her favorite off-boat activities are "free diving, scuba diving, and eating."

Iain Maclean — Bosun

Source: Bravo

Another newcomer, Iain Maclean, steps into the role of the Mustique's bosun. He said in his Bravo bio that his special skill is "being friendly and positive all the time," which is great but also seems more like a personality trait than a skill. Hopefully, his positivity will have a positive impact.

Joe Bradley — Deckhand

Source: Bravo

The next newcomer to the crew is Joe Bradley, who joins the crew as a deckhand. Hailing from Spain, he said in his Bravo bio that what he misses the most when on a charter is "the most beautiful, kind, and powerful woman this world has to offer … my mother."

Nathan Gallager — Deckhand

Source: Bravo